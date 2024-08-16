Last few homes up for grabs at new Derbyshire housing development

By James Ballantyne
Contributor
Published 16th Aug 2024, 11:47 BST
Updated 16th Aug 2024, 11:47 BST
Homebuyers are being urged to act fast to snap up the last remaining homes on a popular new development in Darley Dale.

Set in the picturesque surroundings of the Derbyshire Dales, Charles Church’s Whitworth Dale development has proven extremely popular with homebuyers.

Whitworth Dale has 1 to 3 bedroom homes, just a short distance from Matlock and a commutable distance to major employment hubs.

The development provides a superb quality of life with essential amenities nearby, excellent dining and shopping options, and the Peak District National Park right on your doorstep.

CGI representation of the new homesCGI representation of the new homes
CGI representation of the new homes

With its family-friendly facilities, outdoor adventure centres, and rich local history Matlock is a fantastic place to raise children.

Tom Baskett, Sales Director at Charles Church Nottingham, commented on the limited availability: “We’re thrilled with the response to Whitworth Dale, and it’s no surprise that we’re down to the final few homes. If you’re thinking about purchasing, now is the time to secure one of the last remaining properties.”

The final homes available at Whitworth Dale are expected to be snapped up quickly.

Each home in the development features spacious layouts, high-end finishes, and modern amenities that cater to the needs of homebuyers.

For more information or to arrange a visit: www.charleschurch.com/new-homes/nottingham/whitworth-dale

