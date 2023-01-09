The 80-home scheme is being built on a site off Mill Lane in Chesterfield, with just six properties remaining available to reserve. The development comprises 68 three and four-bedroom houses for private sale and 12 affordable homes, alongside landscaped public open space.

Julie Wild, Sales Manager for Ashberry Homes, said: “Things are progressing well at Mill Fields as the vast majority of homes have been sold, and building work is right on track. In fact, so many homes are now being lived in by their new owners, and residents getting to know their new neighbours, that the development is really taking on a momentum of its own, with a thriving community growing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s great to see this happening and I’m sure that the atmosphere and community at Mill Fields will tempt more buyers to want to move in here. The location is also a great attraction, with beautiful countryside – including the Peak District – and Sheffield city centre within easy reach. Meanwhile, all the shops and services people need are right there in the village or in nearby Chesterfield.

An open-plan kitchen/dining area featured at Ashberry Homes’ Mill Fields development

“We’d encourage anyone considering moving in the area to come along and have a look round our three-bedroom Wisteria showhome, which is still available to view, and see the quality of construction and finish they can expect in an Ashberry Homes property here.”

The final choice of homes at Mill Fields includes three and four-bedroom properties, with prices starting from £229,950. Ashberry Homes expects all the houses at the development to be sold by the end of January and building work on the site is set to be finished in May.

Advertisement Hide Ad