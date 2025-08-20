Last chance to buy popular Derby homes

A popular Mickelover development only has 8 properties remaining.

Redrow Midlands’s Hackwood Grange, on Starflower Way in Mickleover, has proven popular with first-time buyers, downsizers and families alike.

The development offers the perfect blend of countryside living with easy connections to Derby, Nottingham and Leicester.

One of the homes available is the four-bedroom The Cambridge, available from £482,000. This property is ideal for families and combines form and functionality to ensure there is plenty of space.

The home has everything needed for family life: the modern, fully fitted kitchen/dining/family area is the perfect place for gathering everyone together, while the lounge offers a relaxing ambience. Upstairs, the rooms are spacious, with an en suite in the main bedroom.

Another of the homes available is the four-bedroom The Shaftesbury that offers serious kerb appeal and the added luxury of two living areas downstairs for the whole family to have a place to unwind.

It’s easy to see why it is sought after by growing families, and it is available from £458,000. This light-filled property has all the open-plan space for family life to thrive and four large bedrooms upstairs. The main bedroom also has an en suite and a spacious wardrobe for extra storage.

Elaine Cartwright, Sales Director for Redrow Midlands, said: “With its arts-and-crafts-inspired architecture and beautiful street scenes, the Hackwood Grange development has been extremely popular among buyers here in Derbyshire and further afield.

“Nestled in the heart of peaceful Mickleover, it offers the perfect balance of rural living while being close to Derby and with easy connections to nearby cities. East Midlands Airport is even around the corner!

“With only 8 properties remaining, we encourage anyone interested in making a move to their dream home to visit us as soon as possible.”

Hackwood Grange is perfectly placed in Mickleover within commuting distance of Derby and nearby cities. Gyms, modern schools and superb road links are all within easy reach, while not far away is Donington Park race circuit. This well-connected development has much to offer families and first-time buyers.