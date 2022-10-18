News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
The six-bedroom cottage at Old Brampton borders onto the Peak District National Park and has picturesque countryside walks on its doorstep.

Large families should canter along to this £950,000 six-bedroom charming cottage near Chesterfield

If you’re looking for a stunning house with lots of bedrooms, a large garden, room for a couple of horses and countryside walks on the doorstep, this eye-catching property near Chesterfield ticks all the boxes.

By Gay Bolton
4 minutes ago

Riddings Farm Cottage, Hollins, Old Brampton is a stone-built, six-bedroom home set in 4.5 acres of land incorporating landscaped gardens, paddocks, two stables and a hay barn. The property is described by estate agent Dales & Peak as “situated in one of Chesterfield's most desirable postcodes, enjoying simply stunning panoramic countryside views.”

On the market for £950,000, the cottage has oak beams in the dining kitchen and also in the family lounge where a log burner and exposed stone wall are among this room’s features. A peaceful garden room offers picturesque views.

The flexible bedroom accommodation allows for working from home. There are two family bathrooms on the first floor and a shower room at ground level.

Extending to half an acre, the gardens contain a greenhouse, summerhouse, vegetable plot and ponds. There are four acres of grassland at the rear of the property.

Riddings Farm Cottage is listed on the Zoopla website. For more information contact Dales & Peak on 01246 494681.

1. Kitchen

In this horseshoe-shaped kitchen, Shaker-style units are topped with granite worksurfaces. There is a breakfast bar and separate utility room.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

2. Dining area

The dining space is an extension of the oak-beamed kitchen, with the two areas separated by a breakfast bar.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

3. Lounge

Plenty of space for family and guests to spread out in this good-sized lounge where a log burner keeps residents warm on cold nights and sunshine lights up the room during the day.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

4. Bedroom one

The spacious master bedroom has fitted wardrobes and enjoys views across the large landscaped garden from one of two windows.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
ChesterfieldZoopla
Next Page
Page 1 of 3