Large families should canter along to this £950,000 six-bedroom charming cottage near Chesterfield
If you’re looking for a stunning house with lots of bedrooms, a large garden, room for a couple of horses and countryside walks on the doorstep, this eye-catching property near Chesterfield ticks all the boxes.
Riddings Farm Cottage, Hollins, Old Brampton is a stone-built, six-bedroom home set in 4.5 acres of land incorporating landscaped gardens, paddocks, two stables and a hay barn. The property is described by estate agent Dales & Peak as “situated in one of Chesterfield's most desirable postcodes, enjoying simply stunning panoramic countryside views.”
On the market for £950,000, the cottage has oak beams in the dining kitchen and also in the family lounge where a log burner and exposed stone wall are among this room’s features. A peaceful garden room offers picturesque views.
The flexible bedroom accommodation allows for working from home. There are two family bathrooms on the first floor and a shower room at ground level.
Extending to half an acre, the gardens contain a greenhouse, summerhouse, vegetable plot and ponds. There are four acres of grassland at the rear of the property.
Riddings Farm Cottage is listed on the Zoopla website. For more information contact Dales & Peak on 01246 494681.