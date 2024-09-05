Keys handed over to couple as £11m social housing development takes shape
Angela and David made the move to a two bed bungalow on Whiteleas after deciding the time was right to downsize and leave their family home of 30 years.
The move was particularly tough for Angela, 66, who grew up on the same street where she went on to bring her own family up.
“We raised our family and lived there for 30 years, it’s time for someone else to be able to do the same now,” she said.
“We had so many happy memories so it was hard to leave but the time was right and we want another family to create their own memories - I hope whoever moves in is as happy as we were there.”
When complete, the new development will consist of 48 homes for affordable rent owned by North East Derbyshire District Council and managed by Rykneld Homes - comprising a mix of two, three and four-bed houses, as well as two-bed bungalows.
The first two-bed properties will be handed over to Rykneld Homes shortly with more to follow between now and the development’s estimated completion next summer.
Some 22 properties - made up of a mix of two and three-bed houses - will be made available for sale on the open market.
Angela and David were among the first customers to move in as the first keys were handed over by developer Vistry.
Angela added: “Everyone’s been really supportive and the move has been very straightforward.
“We’ve been given the time we needed to move down from the old house and now we’re in, we can't wait to get settled and enjoy it.”
The couple added: “We know how lucky we are to have a brand new bungalow, everything is just right.”
The 48 houses that will be handed over to Rykneld Homes will count towards its target of adding 400 new properties to council stock by 2027.
Also moving into a bungalow is Simon, he will live at the cul-de-sac home which also boasts a corner garden, with his pet dog Mabel.
“Mabel loves it, she just keeps running around the garden. She can’t believe her luck.”
“I can’t either to be honest - it’s exactly the fresh start I need.”
"I can’t thank the Rykneld team enough, they’ve been brilliant with the move and I’m looking forward to decorating and getting to know the neighbours.”
