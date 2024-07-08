Keep your property secure with IMOU smart home new deals with 50 per cent off

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Keep your property secure with IMOU smart home new deals currently with 50 per cent off.

Imou 2023 Red Dot Award winning 2k wireless Cell Go Smart Security Camera Solar Kit Bundle

RRP £89.99 – SAVE 50% - NOW £44.99 – from B&Q and Freemans

IMOU Rex 3D 2K, a panoramic 360° pan and tilt camera.

Providing users with advanced features, such as motion detection, 2K night vision, two-way audio, built in 4GB storage and one year of free cloud storage, the battery powered Cell Go is a powerful security solution.

Install it in minutes - Snap Cell Go into your yard, kitchen, or living room…after a “click”, it’s done - Battery and Solar powered.

Send you events that really matter, with an advanced image processing technology, the accuracy of human detection can reach 99%

Hide your identity from strangers, Cell Go has a built-in voice changer which will help you protect your privacy.

IMOU Knight 4K Ultra HD Wi-Fi Outdoor Security Camera.

90dB siren will be triggered when the human target is detected, keeping unwanted visitors away from you home.

Cell Go‘s unique vlog feature allows you to become the director of your life.

Cell Go can be used as a hotspot to connect directly to your phone, so you can transmit footage in basements without signal or when using vlog mode.

With IP65 certified weather resistance, Cell Go can easily handle windy, rainy, and sandy weather. Also, Cell Go can set 6 different working modes on app to cope with different scenarios.

IMOU Knight 4K Ultra HD Wi-Fi Outdoor Security Camera

RRP £149.99 – SAVE 40% - NOW £89.99 from Currys, B&Q and Freemans

The IMOU Knight 4K Ultra HD Wi-Fi Outdoor Security Camera is IP66 weather-resistant and packed full of features including colour night vision, AI-based detection and a deep learning algorithm, a 600-lumen spotlight, 110dB alarm and two-way audio, the Knight provides best-in-class security at an affordable price point.

The camera delivers exceptional 4K, Ultra HD, HDR live monitoring with a choice of two high-performance 2.8mm/3.6mm lenses, offering 127° diagonal field of view and the ability to view finer details, such as visitors’ faces and vehicle number plates. Equipped with four state-of-the-art colour night vision modes, the camera captures crystal-clear clarity even in complete darkness. Powered by AI, it is equipped with data-learning capabilities and cab distinguish the difference between humans, vehicles and animals accurately and in real-time, enabling users to receive customised notifications and set up detection zones to filter out false alarms. With a built-in 600-lumen spotlight and 110dB security siren, it can deter trespassers, whilst the integrated microphone and speaker conveniently allow users to communicate remotely.

Imou A1 4MP Security Indoor Micro Dome Camera.

RRP £49.99 – SAVE 50% - NOW £24.99 from B&Q and Freemans

With 1080P Full HD live monitoring and pan & tilt feature, Rex ensures every corner of your home completely covered. Advanced Human Detection algorithms quickly finds human targets in the images and sends a notification to you so you can monitor what’s important without receiving false alerts. With built-in spotlight and siren, Rex actively keeps unwelcome visitors away from what you care about. Privacy Mode helps protect your personal privacy when you are home, and Smart Tracking function lets the camera follows moving objects when it detects motion.

The spherical design of Rex allows it to pan 355° and tilt 90°, ensuring that every corner of the room is covered and it can track the movement of the target, providing 360° protection for your house.

The Rex provides infrared night vison and will automatically turn on and off to guard your home 24/7 and the built-in speaker and a microphone with echo cancellation feature allow you to interact with pets and family from anywhere.

Imou Cruiser 2 AI outdoor camera.

RRP £39.99 – SAVE 45% - NOW £21.99 from Currys, B&Q and Freemans

The IMOU A1 Micro Pan & Tilt camera is a great camera in a small package with full room coverage and H.265 recording. With two options available, it can be bought in Full HD 1080P or Super HD 2K (2 x 1080P resolution). One of the smallest smart cameras in its category the A1 is packed with features that leave the other in its dust and has Cloud or Local SD Card Recording. As with all cameras throughout the IMOU range, 2-way audio and AI human detection is standard and makes this an ideal solution for monitoring pets and loved ones but the additional auto tracking feature means the camera automatically follow the action so you don't miss a thing. Add in the additional security feature of alerts to your smartphone, tablet or computer of any abnormal sounds detected such as a baby crying, glass breaking, dog barking, alarm or even someone shouting for help & it’s easy to see why the IMOU brand is leading the market when it come to new technology.

RRP £69.99 – SAVE 30% - NOW £48.99 from B&Q and Freemans

The Cruiser 2 gives a full Panoramic view with 360° Smart Tracking to cover every part of the house. With its two pan & tilt angles, the camera can rotate 340° horizontally and the vertical pan & tilt rotates 90°. It can track movements of people and vehicles automatically, or the rotation of the lens can be remotely controlled. Thanks to its built-in Hi-fi microphone and high resolution, the Cruiser 2 delivers clear two-way video communication through the Imou Life App.

With the IMOU self-developed AI algorithms, the detection accuracy, speed and robust level are all improved. The Cruiser 2 can detect humans or vehicles with recognition accuracy of 99%. Combined with IMOU SENSE™, the AI is more efficient and accurate, with lab data showing the algorithm precision rate increased by 20%. The omission ratio reduced by 35% and false alarms by up to 95%.

Providing high quality and clear images, the Cruiser 2 includes a CMOS image sensor and a F1.6 large aperture and professional optical lens. With 3MP and 5MP resolutions, it presents crisp and clear image quality. Performing even in low light conditions, the camera has different night vision modes – smart mode, full-color mode, infrared mode and off mode.

Another feature is the Active Deterrence and Customisable Alert Tone. When active deterrence is on, if a moving object appears in the detection area, the camera will trigger a high-decibel alarm sound to deter intruders, and a notification to the App. Users can customize it using DIY alert tones.

IP66 water-resistant, it can survive dust penetration, rain and wind. The camera supports Wi-Fi 6 standards for increased data transfer speeds and better wall penetration for a wider security range.

