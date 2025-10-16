I’ve lived in Derbyshire for years and this scenic Peak District village is one of the best places to visit this autumn

By Tom Hardwick
Published 16th Oct 2025, 11:29 BST
This picturesque Peak District village on the cusp of the Chatsworth Estate is one of the best places that I’ve visited in Derbyshire – and this is why it should feature at the top of your list for a day trip this autumn.

I’ve lived in Derbyshire for a number of years and have spent plenty of time exploring the Peak District – and Baslow has emerged as one of my favourite places to visit across the national park.

Whether you’re looking for natural beauty, scenic walks or great places to eat and drink, Baslow has it all – and this is why I think you should visit the village over the autumn months.

These photos show why Baslow is perfect to explore if you’re visiting Derbyshire and the Peak District this autumn.

Baslow is certainly one of the most scenic villages across the Peak District National Park.

Chatsworth House, one of the Peak District’s most historic landmarks, is also located near Baslow. You can walk to the iconic stately home from the village of Baslow - taking in the beautiful surroundings of the Chatsworth Estate along the way.

Baslow is a perfect destination if you also want to explore other parts of the Peak District National Park - with Bakewell, Eyam, Ashford in the Water and Stoney Middleton all just a short drive away from the village.

