Invest in this pretty 18th century Peak District farmhouse and cottage for a source of income

By Gay Bolton
Published 17th Jan 2025, 15:11 BST
A beautiful 18th century farmhouse with separate cottage in Peak District countryside is poised to generate a revenue stream for a new owner.

On the market for £1,495,000, Robin Hood Farm at Old Brampton Road, Baslow currently operates as a successful luxury b&b but could equally serve as a wonderful family home with guest accommodation in the smaller property.

The primary residence has an open plan living kitchen, a dining room and an office/snug. All of the reception rooms have a log burner and there is underfloor heating to the majority of the ground floor.

Four generously sized bedroom suites are on the first floor, two of which have balconies, and three of the rooms are named after Peak District locations. There are two additional double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

The plot, which extends to 1.5 acres, includes private woodland, tiered lawns, stone flagged seating terrace with a pizza oven and a cobbled courtyard. A double garage is approached via a gravelled driveway.

Robin Hood Cottage provides self-contained accommodation with two bedrooms and a living kitchen, making it ideal for holiday rentals or dependent relatives. The cottage boasts a seating terrace and its own garden that has the provision for a hot tub.

Further information on Robin Hood Farm and Robin Hood Cottage is available on Zoopla. The marketing agent is Blenheim Park Estates, call 01144 462089.

Robin Hood Farm nestles in a sought after Peak District location in Baslow.

