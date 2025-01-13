Interior design trends for 2025 revealed for Derbyshire home buyers - including ‘new heritage’ and nature-inspired tones

Many key trends were identified at Maison and Objet, the world-famous interior design show in Paris. This included themes such as ‘tender brutalism’, which combines industrial elements like stone or metal with soft textures and plush furnishings.

Another is ‘new heritage’, a revival of traditional craftsmanship, but with a modern twist. Designers are embracing heritage techniques like weaving, embroidery, and woodworking while integrating contemporary aesthetics and sustainable materials. Recycling and repurposing of materials are still emerging. There is a strong presence with papier-mâché, repurposed yarns, and plastics.

Karl Openshaw, Creative Director at Blocc Interiors, said: “When looking ahead to 2025, I’ve highlighted trends that stood out at the Maison and Objet show in Paris, which provide strong indications of what we can expect in the coming year.

“Home buyers and those interested in interior design can also find some accessible trends that relate more closely to consumer preferences, along with simple DIY tips on how to integrate these into the home. “Lastly, I’ve included key colours. While colour preferences vary significantly across generational groups and demographics, I’ve kept the overview broad to avoid anything too bold.”

Top Tips for Interior Design and DIY:

Stepping into 2025, natural materials and feeling connected to the outdoors is very on-theme. Organic materials like stone, clay, and reclaimed wood bring warmth and tactility into spaces, creating a grounded and calming atmosphere.

Home is becoming a canvas for self-expression, with art displays curated to reflect the unique personality of the owner. Homeowners can create a gallery wall with personal photos, vintage frames, and eclectic artwork. Mix sizes and styles for a balanced yet interesting look. Start with one large anchor piece and build around it.

Wellness and mindfulness are at the forefront, so 2025 interiors will emphasise calm, quiet spaces for relaxation and mental clarity. Create a cosy nook by layering soft textiles like throws and cushions, and adding calming, natural scents, like lavender or eucalyptus sprigs, can turn any corner into a mini retreat. Colour Forecast: For 2025, a blend of rich, earthy hues and serene, nature-inspired tones, will be perfect for creating warmth and depth in interiors.

Terracotta and clay are warm, grounding shades that add a natural feel. This could be used for accent walls, furniture upholstery, or traditional ceramics and planters. Similarly, deep olive and moss green connects us to nature and has a soothing effect. Soft furnishings like rugs and throws in calming spaces could be perfect.

Soft ochre and warm mustard bring a modern twist on yellow and adds vibrancy without overpowering. Blocc would recommend these colours for vases and side chairs.

With a range of other colours and tones including rich plum and aubergine, optimistic red, tranquil blues and mineral tones, and charcoal and slate grey, it is all aimed at capturing a natural feeling in the home that can help soothe the senses and generate a welcoming atmosphere.

Alan Watt, Sales Director at Barratt Homes, said: “It’s fascinating to hear Blocc’s insight into interior design in 2025. We hope to welcome many visitors looking for inspiration to our show homes over the course of the year.”

Barratt and David Wilson Homes work with Blocc Interiors when decorating their show homes, which can be viewed at a number of developments around Derbyshire.

