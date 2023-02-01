Inside £2,250,000 mega mansion on the edge of the Peak District after agents drop asking price by £250,000
A massive £2,250,000 home with a spiral wine cellar, gym, games room and bedroom suite has had a £250,000 asking price reduction to start the new year as the agents look for a buyer.
The home on Croft Lane in Whirlow, was initially listed for £2,500,000 when it hit the property market last year, but this month has been dropped to £2,250,000 in the hope one lucky buyer will snap it up.
The selling agent at Saxton Mee said the house is “one of the finest properties I have been privileged to market for sale in nearly 40 years as an Estate Agent”.
It’s an enormous property, with the approximate floor area of all the buildings said to be around 7,000 square feet. It has six bedrooms and three bathrooms, with two bedrooms described as bedroom suites.
It is finished off with a stunning spiral wine cellar in the basement. It also has expansive grounds, in which you can find tennis courts, enormous greens and an outbuilding containing a triple garage, workshop and carport.