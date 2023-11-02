News you can trust since 1855
Indoor swimming pool and bar in uniquely designed house with woodland gardens in village near Chesterfield

Families who enjoy swimming and entertaining would be well advised to take a look at this uniquely designed house which boasts an indoor swimming pool and a bar.
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 13:18 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 13:20 GMT

The three-bedroom property at Ashover Road, Old Tupton is set in half an acre of woodland gardens and is on the market for £550,000.

There are four reception rooms and four bathrooms including a ground-floor wet room and a first-floor en suite serving the principal bedroom.

Wood panelled walls and exposed ceiling beams catch the eye in the dining room as does the exposed stone to walls in the lounge.

There is a modern kitchen/dining and living area with a quirky wooden stairwell rising to the bar. The bar room, which has wooden beams and parquet floor, is a good size and could be converted into a fourth bedroom or office space.

The indoor pool room is accessed off the kitchen and has patio doors opening to a conservatory. Two woodland gardens, a patio, lawns and a large shed are at the rear of the property.

A long driveway leading up to the front of the house offers ample off-road parking for multiple vehicles.

The property, which is featured on Zoopla, is marketed by Sally Botham Estates. Contact 01629 347105.

This uniquely designed house at Ashover Road, Old Tupton has a large driveway enabling parking space for multiple vehicles.

1. Unique design

This uniquely designed house at Ashover Road, Old Tupton has a large driveway enabling parking space for multiple vehicles. Photo: Submitted

The wooden panelled dining room has exposed ceiling beams.

2. Dining room

The wooden panelled dining room has exposed ceiling beams. Photo: Zoopla

This spacious room offers a stone and brick fireplace that houses a gas fire. Eye-catching features include wooden beams to the ceiling and exposed stone to the walls.

3. Lounge

This spacious room offers a stone and brick fireplace that houses a gas fire. Eye-catching features include wooden beams to the ceiling and exposed stone to the walls. Photo: Zoopla

The kitchen has fitted storage units with wooden work surface above. There is a a gas hob and sink set within the work surface. Integrated appliances include a dishwasher and electric oven with extractor hood above. A central island has under work surface storage set beneath the wooden worktop and offers ample room for high-rise seating.

4. Kitchen

The kitchen has fitted storage units with wooden work surface above. There is a a gas hob and sink set within the work surface. Integrated appliances include a dishwasher and electric oven with extractor hood above. A central island has under work surface storage set beneath the wooden worktop and offers ample room for high-rise seating. Photo: Zoopla

