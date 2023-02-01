Individual, modern bungalow 'of high calibre' in grounds of Newstead Abbey Park

Definitely distinctive and incredibly individual. That is the only way to describe this bungalow, which sits in the heart of the exclusive location that is Newstead Abbey Park, just across the Derbyshire border.

The single-storey, two-bedroom, detached property, which was architecturally designed and completed as recently as 2021, is on the market for £645,000 with estate agent Richard Watkinson and Partners.

A company spokesman said: “This is an exceptional, modern dwelling of high calibre. The original dwelling on the plot was demolished and replaced with this bespoke, new home, together with a superb and substantial, detached double garage.

“The property was designed by our clients with a great deal of thought and attention to detail in a glorious setting.

“It is presented in immaculate condition throughout and boasts high-specification fixtures and fittings, which include a full heat-recovery system, smart lighting that is controlled by a Philips Hue app, Porcelanosa tiling, high-quality double-glazed windows and electric heating.”

Sitting in the shadow of historic Newstead Abbey itself, The Bungalow offers open-plan living at its finest, with a living area and dining kitchen boasting a high vaulted ceiling and underfloor heating. The layout also features two bedrooms with fitted wardrobes and en suite facilities, an entrance hall and a WC.

The property is approached off the A60 via a gated entrance into the abbey grounds and a private lane. A gate opens on to a large, block-paved driveway, where the garage has solar panels on its roof and remote-controlled, electric doors.

The whole plot extends to about 0.15 of an acre with wraparound, lawned gardens, beyond which is delightful woodland.

Check out our photo gallery below before visiting the Zoopla website for more information, including a floor plan.

