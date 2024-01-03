An architecturally designed contemporary style house with far-reaching views across a Derbyshire town is going up for auction.

Offered with a guide price of £500,000 plus fees, the property at 10 Castle Hill, Bakewell will be auctioned on January 31 at 10am.

The two-storey house offers bright and spacious accommodation. An open plan kitchen, reception room with floor to ceiling windows and three bedrooms which each have their own dressing room and en-suite are on the first floor. A family room, shower room, utility room and integral garage are on the ground floor.

Magnificent gardens add to the wow factor of the property which also has access to the communal gardens of the Castle Hills development.

A shared driveway leads to the double garage and off road parking.

The tenure is long leasehold (balance of 999 years); the freehold is available for a payment of £5,000 alongside a deed which commits the buyer to paying annual commual service charges (currently £1600 per annum).

The property will be auctioned on January 31 at 10am. For further details or to book a viewing, visit SDL Property Auctions website.

1 . Open-plan The open-plan layout with floor to ceiling windows enables natural light to flood into the kitchen where there is also a window in the ceiling. Photo: SDL Property Auctions Photo Sales

2 . KItchen This well-designed kitchen is a showstopper, offering a central island with inset sink and fitted storage units wrapped around integrated appliances. Photo: SDL Property Auctions Photo Sales

3 . Reception room Wooden beams and flooring in this lovely reception room which enjoys a great view through the floor to ceiling windows. Photo: SDL Property Auctions Photo Sales