A grand Victorian residence with six bedrooms has been sympathetically modernised with classic-contemporary interior design to complement its heritage features.

Holmefield on Dale Road North, Darley Dale is a family home set in half an acre of land.

On sale for £825,000, the property sits in an idyllic location on the edge of the Peak District National Park and enjoys breathtaking views across the Derbyshire Dales.

The three-storey house contains a stunning, bespoke island kitchen with open plan family space and large bay window, a further two formal reception rooms and three bathrooms. There is a roll top bath in two of the bedrooms.

A fully converted cellar space has three recreational rooms, ideal for a gym, cinema room or work-from-home space.

Holmefield, which is featured on the property website Zoopla, is being marketed by Dales & Peak, Matlock. For further information, call 01629 701297.

1 . Holmefield, Darley Dale The property sits on a half-acre plot on the edge of the Peak District. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Kitchen The bespoke open-plan kitchen has a dining area with large bay window to enjoy the stunning views of the Derbyshire Dales. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Dining area The dining area is spacious enough to seat eight people comfortably. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales