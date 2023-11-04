Impressive Victorian home on edge of Peak District has stunning views and boasts six bedrooms and converted cellar
Holmefield on Dale Road North, Darley Dale is a family home set in half an acre of land.
On sale for £825,000, the property sits in an idyllic location on the edge of the Peak District National Park and enjoys breathtaking views across the Derbyshire Dales.
The three-storey house contains a stunning, bespoke island kitchen with open plan family space and large bay window, a further two formal reception rooms and three bathrooms. There is a roll top bath in two of the bedrooms.
A fully converted cellar space has three recreational rooms, ideal for a gym, cinema room or work-from-home space.
Holmefield, which is featured on the property website Zoopla, is being marketed by Dales & Peak, Matlock. For further information, call 01629 701297.