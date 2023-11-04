News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

Impressive Victorian home on edge of Peak District has stunning views and boasts six bedrooms and converted cellar

A grand Victorian residence with six bedrooms has been sympathetically modernised with classic-contemporary interior design to complement its heritage features.
By Gay Bolton
Published 4th Nov 2023, 11:11 GMT
Updated 4th Nov 2023, 11:11 GMT

Holmefield on Dale Road North, Darley Dale is a family home set in half an acre of land.

On sale for £825,000, the property sits in an idyllic location on the edge of the Peak District National Park and enjoys breathtaking views across the Derbyshire Dales.

The three-storey house contains a stunning, bespoke island kitchen with open plan family space and large bay window, a further two formal reception rooms and three bathrooms. There is a roll top bath in two of the bedrooms.

A fully converted cellar space has three recreational rooms, ideal for a gym, cinema room or work-from-home space.

Holmefield, which is featured on the property website Zoopla, is being marketed by Dales & Peak, Matlock. For further information, call 01629 701297.

The property sits on a half-acre plot on the edge of the Peak District.

1. Holmefield, Darley Dale

The property sits on a half-acre plot on the edge of the Peak District. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The bespoke open-plan kitchen has a dining area with large bay window to enjoy the stunning views of the Derbyshire Dales.

2. Kitchen

The bespoke open-plan kitchen has a dining area with large bay window to enjoy the stunning views of the Derbyshire Dales. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The dining area is spacious enough to seat eight people comfortably.

3. Dining area

The dining area is spacious enough to seat eight people comfortably. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
An open fire place, wood panelling to the walls and decorative coving to the ceiling catch the eye.

4. Reception room

An open fire place, wood panelling to the walls and decorative coving to the ceiling catch the eye. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Peak DistrictVictorianDarley DaleDerbyshire DalesZooplaMatlock