News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Dame Deborah James’s cancer journey captured in new documentary
24 minutes ago Arcturus: New Covid variant emerges as compulsory masks return abroad
32 minutes ago Storm Noa: Winds up to 60mph to hit parts of UK with warnings issued
2 hours ago UK to have ‘soft’ heatwave in April and May
3 hours ago Rylan steps down from Strictly’s It Takes Two - full statement
3 hours ago Coin made for first King of England sells at auction

Immaculate four-bed family home in desirable village near Chesterfield offers superb countryside views

Families seeking a spacious home should take a look at this four-bedroom property with good-sized gardens in a desirable village near Chesterfield.

By Gay Bolton
Published 12th Apr 2023, 11:58 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 12:01 BST

Offers of £450,000 are invited for the immaculately presented property on Holymoor Road, Holymoorside.

The open and bright semi-detached home offers a spacious dining kitchen, sitting room with multi-fuel stove, living room, utility room and ground-floor wc. There is a family bathroom and an en-suite to the main bedroom.

A decking area at the back of the house provides superb views of the neighbouring open fields and wooded hills.

Off-road parking for two vehicles is available on the driveway at the front of the home.

Listed for sale on the Zoopla website, the property is marketed by Sally Botham Estates, Matlock. For further information, call the estate agent on 01629 701385.

There is off-road parking for two vehicles on the driveway of the house at Holymoor Road, Holymoorside.

1. e31d3baa-9569-497b-97ca-a913e313c5bd

There is off-road parking for two vehicles on the driveway of the house at Holymoor Road, Holymoorside. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The open-plan layout of the dining kitchen enables light to flood through from the patio doors. The kitchen has fitted units beneath a wood-effect worksurface with decorative tile splashback. There is a cooker with five-burner hob, fan assisted oven and grill and extractor canopy over. Further fitted cupboards provide storage space with under-cabinet lighting. Integral appliances include an under-counter fridge and dishwasher.

2. Dining kitchen

The open-plan layout of the dining kitchen enables light to flood through from the patio doors. The kitchen has fitted units beneath a wood-effect worksurface with decorative tile splashback. There is a cooker with five-burner hob, fan assisted oven and grill and extractor canopy over. Further fitted cupboards provide storage space with under-cabinet lighting. Integral appliances include an under-counter fridge and dishwasher. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
A flame-effect electric fire is housed in the fireplace which has a wooden mantel, ceramic hearth and tiled surround.

3. Living room

A flame-effect electric fire is housed in the fireplace which has a wooden mantel, ceramic hearth and tiled surround. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Overlooking the front garden, the sitting room contains a multi-fuel stoveon a tiled stone hearth, wood-effect flooring continuing from the living room and a fitted picture rail.

4. Sitting room

Overlooking the front garden, the sitting room contains a multi-fuel stoveon a tiled stone hearth, wood-effect flooring continuing from the living room and a fitted picture rail. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:ChesterfieldZooplaMatlock