Families seeking a spacious home should take a look at this four-bedroom property with good-sized gardens in a desirable village near Chesterfield.

Offers of £450,000 are invited for the immaculately presented property on Holymoor Road, Holymoorside.

The open and bright semi-detached home offers a spacious dining kitchen, sitting room with multi-fuel stove, living room, utility room and ground-floor wc. There is a family bathroom and an en-suite to the main bedroom.

A decking area at the back of the house provides superb views of the neighbouring open fields and wooded hills.

Off-road parking for two vehicles is available on the driveway at the front of the home.

Listed for sale on the Zoopla website, the property is marketed by Sally Botham Estates, Matlock. For further information, call the estate agent on 01629 701385.

There is off-road parking for two vehicles on the driveway of the house at Holymoor Road, Holymoorside.

2 . Dining kitchen The open-plan layout of the dining kitchen enables light to flood through from the patio doors. The kitchen has fitted units beneath a wood-effect worksurface with decorative tile splashback. There is a cooker with five-burner hob, fan assisted oven and grill and extractor canopy over. Further fitted cupboards provide storage space with under-cabinet lighting. Integral appliances include an under-counter fridge and dishwasher. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Living room A flame-effect electric fire is housed in the fireplace which has a wooden mantel, ceramic hearth and tiled surround. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Sitting room Overlooking the front garden, the sitting room contains a multi-fuel stoveon a tiled stone hearth, wood-effect flooring continuing from the living room and a fitted picture rail. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

