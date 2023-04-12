Immaculate four-bed family home in desirable village near Chesterfield offers superb countryside views
Families seeking a spacious home should take a look at this four-bedroom property with good-sized gardens in a desirable village near Chesterfield.
Offers of £450,000 are invited for the immaculately presented property on Holymoor Road, Holymoorside.
The open and bright semi-detached home offers a spacious dining kitchen, sitting room with multi-fuel stove, living room, utility room and ground-floor wc. There is a family bathroom and an en-suite to the main bedroom.
A decking area at the back of the house provides superb views of the neighbouring open fields and wooded hills.
Off-road parking for two vehicles is available on the driveway at the front of the home.
Listed for sale on the Zoopla website, the property is marketed by Sally Botham Estates, Matlock. For further information, call the estate agent on 01629 701385.