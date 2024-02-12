I’m a Landscaping Expert: Essential Tips for Reviving Your Garden After Winter
and live on Freeview channel 276
Adam Docherty, from Ingleby Barwick Landscaping revealed his essential tips:
Assess and Clear Debris
Start by conducting a thorough assessment of your garden to identify any damage caused by winter. Remove any debris, such as fallen branches, leaves, and dead plant material, which can harbour pests and diseases. This clearing process allows for a clean slate, improving air circulation and sunlight penetration to the soil, essential for healthy plant growth. Additionally, consider composting organic matter to enrich your soil, turning waste into a valuable resource for your garden's recovery and future growth.
Soil Preparation
Winter weather can compact soil and deplete its nutrients, making it harder for plants to thrive. Begin the recovery process by aerating the soil to alleviate compaction, enhance drainage, and improve oxygen availability to plant roots. Following aeration, enrich the soil with organic matter such as compost or well-rotted manure. This will not only boost the soil's fertility and structure but also encourage beneficial microbial activity, setting the stage for robust plant growth and resilience against pests and diseases.
Pruning and Trimming
Early spring is the ideal time for pruning many plants. Pruning removes dead or damaged branches, encouraging healthier growth and flowering. It's important to use clean, sharp tools to make precise cuts that heal quickly, preventing disease entry. For perennials, cut back any dead foliage from the previous year. This not only tidies up the garden but also stimulates new growth, ensuring plants return to their former vigor with renewed energy for the growing season.
Mulching
Applying a layer of mulch around plants is beneficial for moisture retention, weed suppression, and temperature regulation. Organic mulches, such as bark chips, straw, or leaf mould, gradually break down, further enriching the soil with nutrients. Mulching also helps to maintain an even soil temperature, protecting roots from late frost and the heat of the early summer sun. A well-mulched garden is more resilient, maintaining optimal conditions for plant recovery and growth after the winter months.
Water Management and Irrigation
After winter, adjusting your garden's watering routine is crucial. Begin watering as the weather warms and plants start showing signs of growth, focusing on the root zone to encourage deep root development. Consider installing a drip irrigation system for efficient water use, or use rain barrels to collect rainwater, which is both eco-friendly and beneficial for plants. Proper water management ensures your garden recovers from winter stress, supports new growth, and prepares plants for the dry summer months ahead.