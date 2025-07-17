Brampton is perfect for anyone who, like me, enjoys a trip to the pub for a pint or two. The Brampton Mile is legendary and there are so many great pubs along the route between Brampton and the town centre - with my favourites including the Rose & Crown, The Britannia, The Victoria, Tramway Tavern, Brampton Social Club and Junction. If you fancy completing the Brampton Mile in its entirety, then you’ll also have the pleasure of visiting The Duke, The Anchor and the Royal Oak - all of which are great pubs too.placeholder image
Brampton is perfect for anyone who, like me, enjoys a trip to the pub for a pint or two. The Brampton Mile is legendary and there are so many great pubs along the route between Brampton and the town centre - with my favourites including the Rose & Crown, The Britannia, The Victoria, Tramway Tavern, Brampton Social Club and Junction. If you fancy completing the Brampton Mile in its entirety, then you’ll also have the pleasure of visiting The Duke, The Anchor and the Royal Oak - all of which are great pubs too.

I live in one of Chesterfield’s ‘friendliest neighbourhoods’ with great pubs and stunning countryside on my doorstep – and here’s why I think you should consider moving

By Tom Hardwick
Published 17th Jul 2025, 13:10 BST
As someone who lives in one of Chesterfield’s ‘friendliest neighbourhoods’, these are the reasons I think you should consider moving – including great pubs and its proximity to the countryside.

We asked our readers to name the friendliest neighbourhoods across Chesterfield and Derbyshire – and Brampton was one of the areas that was chosen by those who responded.

As someone who has lived in Brampton for a number of years, I had to agree, and I believe it deserves to be ranked among Chesterfield’s best places to live.

I’ve compiled a list of reasons why I think residents should consider making the move to Brampton – would you like to live in the neighbourhood if you were able to relocate?

1. Cafes, shops and places to eat

Brampton has almost everything you could possibly need. If you want to head out to a cafe, you have Host Coffee, Libby’s and Koo - and Morrisons is there for any shopping you need to do. In terms of food, you have two chip shops in The Union Jack and Chatsworth Fish Bar - and Gulab is a great curry house. The area is also home to a number of independent shops, meaning that nearly everything you might want is right on your doorstep. Photo: Brian Eyre

2. Countryside on your doorstep

Brampton is perfect for those wanting to remain near the town centre, but I also feel as though there is so much beautiful countryside just down the road. Being able to walk to the Linacre Reservoirs from my home is great, and I’ve also walked from Brampton to Chatsworth House via Holymoorside - which is a great route for anyone wanting to take in some of the area’s most scenic countryside. Somersall Park is perfect for anyone wanting a more relaxed stroll, and if you’re living in Brampton, the proximity to great green spaces is certainly a massive benefit. Photo: RKH

3. Safety

I have previously lived in Sheffield and Newcastle, and in both cities, there were some areas where I might have felt slightly uneasy walking around at night. I probably feel safer living in Brampton than any of the other areas I have called home over the years - which I think is testament to the fact that Brampton is such a friendly part of Chesterfield. Photo: Brian Eyre

4. Pride

Another thing that I like about Brampton is that it feels like an area in which people are proud to live. Of course, nowhere is perfect, but I don’t often hear people complaining about the neighbourhood - a positive attitude that I think makes Brampton an even better place to be. Photo: Brian Eyre

