How to keep costs down when renovating the house of your dreams

From patio extensions to double glazing upgrades, every design and building choice is at your discretion.
The option to renovate your own house is clearly popular, with 2,600 monthly Google searches for ‘house renovation’ in the UK and another 1,900 monthly Google searches for ‘home renovation’ – it turns out, a lot of people are looking into fixing up their own property.
However, while you can benefit from a refitted home, there are some challenges to overcome.
The process of building, decorating, and installing essential appliances can be expensive.
If you fancy renovating your own house, you may be looking to keep the costs down to help save money or give yourself some extra cash for other parts of the project.
Here Flogas, a provider of LPG, looks at ways you can keep costs down when undertaking your own home renovation project.
1. Know your budget
Before you get started, it’s essential to settle on a budget. Decide what you can afford on your renovation project. This way, you can plan how much money you can afford to set aside for each part of the extension or redecoration.
Photo: Shutterstock
2. Simple styles
We know you’re not recreating Versailles, but you should ensure your renovation plans aren’t too complex. Simple designs have low costs. When building an extension, for example, each extra corner of your build means extra labour and material costs. So a basic four-walled extension can save a lot of time and money. This doesn’t mean you need to surrender style. Plenty of simple home renovations can still achieve amazing aesthetics and boost your property value.
Photo: Shutterstock
3. DIY is your best friend
If you can do something yourself, you should. DIY is one of the best ways to save money when renovating your own home. Of course, some jobs need an expert hand. But things like decorating and garden maintenance can be done yourself to save costs. You can also learn new skills while renovating your own home. Could you plaster your walls or lay your own flooring? These are easy aspects of your renovation project you could learn how to do to save some money.
Photo: Shutterstock
4. Material sourcing
Think creatively about the materials that you use. Have you any waste material that could have a second life in your home? Second-hand items can also be sourced and used at a low cost. Cheaper materials can also help you save money. Can you use plywood or soft board wood instead of hardwood in areas of your home? Using natural features of your home, such as exposed walls, can create a pleasing aesthetic without hurting the bank.
Photo: Shutterstock