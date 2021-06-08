Miller Homes has offered some top tips to get your house looking good for those all important brochure pictures when looking to sell.

As the market gradually returns to normal in terms of viewing accessibility, the online aspect of the market remains hugely popular, with prospective buyers researching homes they may like to view in person – meaning photos of the property have never been more important.

Housebuilder Miller Homes is no exception, particularly when it comes to unprecedented demand for its homes across the region.

Sarah Whinfrey, Miller regional sales manager, who has almost 20 years’ experience in commissioning new homes photography, said: “This is a remarkable time for the property market and the change in buying behaviours has meant that many of our homes are being viewed or reserved through our online options.

“We do have the luxury of professional photography to bring our homes to life, but homeowners can ensure their photos work hard for them too, to ensure their current home sells quickly, allowing them to

continue on their new home journey.

“When we are dressing our show homes, we always take a moment to think how the room schemes will look when they are photographed and it’s not unusual for our photographers to move a vase, re-

arrange cushions, or open blinds a little more to capture the perfect image and show that our homes are the perfect place to be.

Sarah says: "Prospective buyers need to see the potential your home has for them, not what you currently have in there. Make sure furniture and accessories are well positioned, indeed move out some furniture if needed to show the maximum space available. And consider the angle of the image; taking it from a higher viewpoint can often help with aspect."

“Having pictures that invite buyers into your home in a digital setting will definitely help in the sales process of your home, and hopefully secure that quick sale so that you are able to make your next move with ease.”

Sarah says: "For your headline shot use the photo that captures your home at its best. If it is a front aspect one, make sure cars are off the driveway, the grass is trimmed, and the house is in good repair. For the other photos, select only the ones that show off your home, including its best features, such as a stunning garden or spacious dressing room."

Sarah says: "Natural light is a great backdrop for photos, so it’s a good idea to open blinds fully, ensure curtains are open to frame windows, but allow as much natural light in as possible. And, even when it’s a nice day, turn on your accent lighting such as table and under cupboard lights. It gives a great cosy feel to the photo."

Sarah says: "Make sure kitchen worktops are clutter free so piles of mail, magazines, washing and whatever else may normally be on your sides are hidden away. Similarly, ensure tables are tidied, pet toys and beds are moved away, and bathrooms have bottles stashed away and towels neatly folded."