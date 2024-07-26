Housing staff raise thousands for baby loss charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A charity that works to save babies’ lives and support bereaved families has been backed by a housebuilder.

Miller Homes East Midlands, based in Derby, have raised more than £8,500 for Sands, the UK’s leading pregnancy loss and baby loss charity.

Staff from the housebuilder were set a challenge to walk as many miles as possible for a calendar month, with the reward of £1 raised for every mile completed. A total of £8,549 was raised by the developer’s team in the East Midlands, paid directly to Sands via Miller Homes’ head offices in Edinburgh.

Sands’ vision is a world where fewer babies die and when a baby does die, anyone affected receives the best possible care and support for as long as it is needed.

Chloë Brunton-Dunn of Sands with Miller Homes’ Tom Roberts, Catherine Wood and Liz Marson

Chloë Brunton-Dunn, corporate partnerships officer for Sands, said: “We are so pleased to have been chosen by staff at Miller Homes Derby as their ‘Charity of the Year’ partner.

“It’s incredible to see the amount they have already raised since April, a huge well done to all the staff that took part in the walking challenge! I am really looking forward to working with them over the remainder of our partnership and to see what they achieve with their next fundraising activities.

“This partnership will make a huge difference to our life-saving work at Sands, and will help us to reach more people with the support that they need after pregnancy loss or the death of a baby.”

Derby-based Miller Homes East Midlands has chosen to partner with Sands as its corporate charity of the year for 2024.

The housebuilder, who employs hundreds of staff across its offices and developments throughout Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire, plan to raise more money for Sands through various charity engagements and activities during the year.

Tom Roberts, regional operations director of Miller Homes East Midlands, said: “Sands is a phenomenal charity who provide incredibly delicate but sadly much needed work across the country to support families most in need, dealing with the heartbreak of pregnancy loss or the death of a baby.

“That they amplify the voices of bereaved families, campaign for changes in policy and practice, and fund research to understand why babies die, is something we felt strongly about, and wanted to support in some way. Partnering with Sands as our chosen charity was the least we could do.

“I’m really proud of the team’s efforts in raising well in excess of £8,000 for Sands already through our miles-for-pounds challenge. Hopefully, with other events planned to fundraise further, we will break the £10,000 mark for Sands which I know will go a long way to supporting their overall cause.”

To learn more about the work Sands do, or to find out how to support the charity, please visit https://www.sands.org.uk/get-involved.