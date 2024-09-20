Readers of the lifestyle website Muddy Stilettos have voted Ashbourne as the top place in the county to put down roots.
Properties in the White Peak town averaged £304,800 over the last year which was 4% down on the previous year but 11% up on the 2020 peak of £274,000.
Ashbourne Primary School has scored ‘Good’ on its inspection this year as have Queen Elizaeth’s Grammar School and The JCB Academy.
Nearby attractions include the 13-mile Tissington Trail which starts in Ashbourne and runs through the Peaks to Buxton. There are scenic walks on the doorstep, including easy hikes up Thorpe Cloud and Bunster Hill near Dovedale.
If you’re considering a move to Ashbourne, here are some houses that are on the market right now.
2. Wndmill Lane, Ashbourne
Offers of more than £1,100,000 are invited for this pair of substantial, semi detached, late Victorian/Edwardian three-bedroom houses on Windmill Lane. One of them, Sunny Mount has been refurbished to create a beautiful family home. The other, Abraham Heights, requires further refurbishment work and retains much of its orginal character and charm to include a Minton tile floor in the hall. The houses are set in a 2.5 acre plot containing formal and informal gardens and lawns with mature trees and a grass paddock. For further details call Fidler Taylor on 01335 671403. Photo: Zoopla
3. The Green Road, Ashbourne
This five-bedroom detached house on The Green Road is on the market for £875,000 The property has undergone extensive refurbishment including a stunning extended kitchen/garden room and benefits from energy saving solutions including ground source heating/cooling and solar panels. Landscaped private gardens at the rear of the house contain a lawn, a pond, a greenhouse and a log store. For more details, call Bagshaws Residential on 01335 671541. Photo: Zoopla
4. St John Street, Ashbourne
This Grade II listed Georgian townhouse on St John Street is on the market for £800,000. Several original features are still in place including a pine panelled door in the entrance vestibule, cream and black quarry tiled floor in the reception hallway and a carved Adam style surround to the marble and slate fireplace. There are five bedrooms, one with ensuite shower. A long landscaped garden is at the rear of the property. For more details call Fidler Taylor on 01335 671157. Photo: Zoopla
