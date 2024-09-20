2 . Wndmill Lane, Ashbourne

Offers of more than £1,100,000 are invited for this pair of substantial, semi detached, late Victorian/Edwardian three-bedroom houses on Windmill Lane. One of them, Sunny Mount has been refurbished to create a beautiful family home. The other, Abraham Heights, requires further refurbishment work and retains much of its orginal character and charm to include a Minton tile floor in the hall. The houses are set in a 2.5 acre plot containing formal and informal gardens and lawns with mature trees and a grass paddock. For further details call Fidler Taylor on 01335 671403. Photo: Zoopla