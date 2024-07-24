Housebuilder Casamia Homes creates bespoke hillside home in Hazelwood

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Derby-based housebuilder Casamia Homes has finished building its latest property – a bespoke hillside home in Hazelwood near Duffield.

The 3600sqft property was designed by local renowned architect Matthew Montague and features three creative storeys – maximising living space and capturing truly breathtaking views across the Ecclesbourne valley.

George Tyler, Land and Sales Director at Casamia Homes, said: “We are thrilled with how Gateway House has turned out. We spent a lot of time discussing with our client their aspirations and requirements, and it was extremely important to us to create something special and different – whilst ultimately being a usable house that they could call home.”

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK.

The property features a basement bar and party room, open plan kitchen/diner, dual aspect lounge with a striking fireplace, three en-suite bedrooms with a vaulted master, open plan dressing room, double garage, sun terrace and a sunken courtyard to the rear.

Gateway House

To make the house as energy efficient as possible, Casamia Homes installed a PV solar system as well as underfloor heating which runs off an Air Source Heat Pump. Connected Home Systems were commissioned to design and install an array of modern smart control systems operating; heating and A/C ventilation, networks, CCTV, Audio/Visual and lighting systems throughout both the interior and exterior of the property.

Matthew Montague said: “It was a pleasure to have the opportunity to design this very individual home for an informed client in a stunning countryside location. The design was specifically tailored to maximise natural daylight and take in the stunning views across the valley - whilst presenting a more formal and measured approach from the roadside.

“Casamia Homes approached the project with diligence and professionalism on what was a very challenging site which faced a series of physical constraints. No stone was left un-turned in order to achieve an exceptional standard of finish. I am delighted with the finished result, and I know the new owner is equally delighted with their new home.”

Dan Taylor, Construction Director at Casamia Homes, said: “This was a relatively complicated build incorporating a complex drainage system, a basement built into the natural topography of the site and bespoke fixtures and fittings throughout. Whilst one-off builds aren’t our primary offering, it highlights our team’s abilities. Since completing Gateway House, our attention has turned to cementing our pipeline of new developments. We have some exciting schemes which we are working towards bringing to the market in the near future.”

Casamia Homes was set up by a number of ex-shareholders, directors and employees from Radleigh Homes – following its sale and acquisition in 2017 by Redrow. The firm recently moved into new offices on Pride Park.