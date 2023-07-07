News you can trust since 1855
House prices in Chesterfield: The 13 most expensive areas to buy a home

The most expensive area of Chesterfield to buy a home had an average price of £299,500 in 2022, it has been revealed.
By Gay Bolton
Published 7th Jul 2023, 09:48 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 09:49 BST

Every three months, the Office for National Statistics releases highly localised figures showing how average sale prices vary across the suburbs, towns and villages of England and Wales.

The latest set of figures pinpoints the parts of Chesterfield Borough Council which had the priciest homes, on average, in 2022. The figures are the median price, and encompass all home types and sizes.

Figures show Knightsbridge, Belgravia & Hyde Park in the London borough of Westminster had the priciest properties in England and Wales, with homes selling for an astonishing £4.1 million on average. This was nearly double the price of the second most expensive area, Kensington Abingdon in the London borough of Kensington and Chelsea, where homes sold for £2.25 million on average.

For those who can afford to splash out on a new property during the current cost-of-living crisis, which has seen the Bank of England hiking the base rate that forces up the price of mortgages, then Chesterfield could have what they are looking for.

In Brookside and Walton, homes sold for an average of £299,500 in 2022.

1. Brookside and Walton

In Ashgate and Brockwell, homes sold for an average of £240,000 in 2022.

2. Ashgate and Brockwell

In Loundsley Green and Holme Hall, homes sold for an average of £220,000 in 2022.

3. Loundsley Green and Holme Hall

In Brimington South and Tapton, homes sold for an average of £190,000 in 2022.

4. Brimington South and Tapton

