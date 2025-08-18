These are the latest planning applications submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council:

66 South Street North, New Whittington, Chesterfield: Erection of a bungalow.

Holy Trinity Church, Newbold Road, Newbold, Chesterfield: Provision of new main entrance door at the south porch entrance.

The Mile, 136 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield: Rear pergola.

Planning applications approved by Chesterfield Borough Council:

Inkersall Green sports pavilion, Inkersall Green Road, Inkersall: Demolition of traditionally built single storey sports pavilion. Prior approval not required.

31 Rhodesia Road, Chesterfield: Widening of side window. Alterations to rear window and door for installation of French doors. Conditional permission.

12 Broadoaks Close, Spital, Chesterfield: Fell one flowering cherry tree. Conditional permission.

34 Brookside Glen, Chesterfield: Part demolition of existing conservatory and construction of new summer room to the rear of the property. Re-render of the property. Conditional permission.

Walton Hospital, Whitecotes Lane, Walton, Chesterfield: Erection of a single storey building to form an MRI and CT scanning facility with glazed link corridor and re-provision of the mobile medical unit hardstanding with plant provision and enclosure. Conditional permission.

Applications submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council:

Lark Rise, New Road, Millthorpe, Holmesfield: Application under the neighbour notification scheme for a dual pitched single storey rear extension.

Land north-east of 70 and 72 Malthouse Lane, Ashover: Fell one cedar tree.

46 Sutton Spring Wood, Calow: Replacement self build four bedroom single storey dwelling and detached outbuilding.

35 Hilltop Road, Dronfield: Determination of a high hedges complaint relating to an evergreen hedge.

Smallholding on east side of public right of way at end of Dark Lane, North Wingfield: Retention of use of land as three-pitch Traveller site.

77 Strettea Lane, Higham, near Alfreton: Replacement of some sash windows, installation of boiler flue to the north elevation, replacement of front door in the south elevation and installation of a traditional cast iron downpipe, with hopper, in black to the south elevation, and some internal alterations. Listed building consent for work including replacement windows, installation of plaster boarding and insulation, replacement of bathroom suite, replacement of internal doors, installation of shower and replacement of wc in ensuite serving main bedroom, installation of surface mounted electrical boxing and installation of boiler flue.

Unit 2, Co-op building, Delves Road, Killamarsh: Retrospective application for siting an InPost locker.

Applications decided by North East Derbyshire District Council:

Garage site, Billam Street, Eckington: Prior notification of proposed demolition of a number of brick built garages. Approved.

4A High Street, Killamarsh: Application under the neighbour notification scheme for a single-storey rear extension. Approved.

Amber Croft, Main Road, Higham, Alfreton: Removal of two trees. Approved.

Danesmoor Farm House, Mickley Lane, Stretton, near Alfreton: Fell one sycamore tree. Conditionally approved.

23 Church Lane, Morton: Erection of single storey front and rear extension, internal and external alterations, additional car port, re-roof existing roof and two additional parking spaces. Conditionally approved.

16 Springfield Road, Barlow: Reconstruction of Airey PRC type dwelling house with brickwork. Conditionally approved.

Former Biwater site, Brassington Street, Chesterfield: Advertisement consent for Illuminated three directional signage, one clearance bar, two menu board, one order point, four fascia wordmark, two fascia roundel and one non-illuminated banner. Conditionally approved.

30 Ormesby Close, Dronfield Woodhouse: Removal of existing rear extension mono pitch roof, building new walls up off existing extension, with floor over to form a master bedroom with a dual pitch roof, and Juliette balcony to east elevation. Relocation of existing ten solar panels. Conditionally approved.

Applications submitted to Bolsover District Council:

39 Low Common, Barlborough: Retention of raised steps and platform.

61 Main Street, Shirebrook: Change of use to cafe/micropub.

Land south of Model Village, Creswell: Signage (two totem, two double sided, leaderboard, two show home signs and letters to showhome and sale suite).

11 Ash Close, Barlborough: Fell one ash tree.

St Helen’s Church Hall, Church Street East, Pinxton: Demolition of existing church hall and erection of new single storey church hall.

Bolsover Antiques, Castle Street, Bolsover: Change of use to place of worship.

Applications decided by Bolsover District Council:

11 Spa Croft, Tibshelf: Two storey side extension and single storey rear extension. Granted conditionally.

32 Hardwick Street, Tibshelf: Conversion of one property back into two properties – 30-32 Hardwick Street. Granted conditionally.

Panattoni Park, Linnitt Way, South Normanton: Non-illuminated fascia sign. Granted conditionally.

48 Byron Street, Shirebrook: Single storey rear extension. Granted conditionally.

38 Elmton Road, Creswell: Change of use from offices to three self-contained one-bedroom flats, with the existing retail unit and ground floor flat to be retained. Granted conditionally.

Land south of 81 Wood Avenue, Creswell: Detached dormer bungalow. Granted conditionally.

84 Bakestone Moor, Whitwell: Outline planning permission for one custom and self build dwelling with some matters reserved (details of access, appearance, layout and scale submitted for approval). Granted conditionally.

38 Oxcroft Lane: Commercial use (commercial storage and workshops) of identified buildings and associated yard areas. Refused.