Hop on over: House hunters invited to open weekend at popular development, with exciting Easter surprise

St Aidan's Garden

HOUSE HUNTERS in the East Midlands are invited to a special Easter Event Weekend at popular local development St Aidan’s Garden, in Burton-upon-Trent, hosted by national housebuilder, Lovell Homes.

On Saturday 12 and Sunday 13 April from 10am till 5pm, visitors are invited to take advantage of exclusive tours of the 78-home development. Guests can step inside the mindfully designed three- and four- bed house types from Lovell, giving potential buyers the opportunity to experience what their new home could look like firsthand.

In true spring spirit, attendees are also set to be treated to a visit from the popular White Post Farm, which will be running an Easter themed animal session, from 12 until 2pm on Saturday 12 April, perfect for animal-lovers, children, and the whole family.

Lisa Preston, sales director at Lovell said: “St Aidan’s Garden offers a beautifully crafted selection of homes, tailored to suit a wide range of house hunters - whether that’s first-time buyers, growing families or those exploring intergenerational living.

“What really sets St Aidan’s Garden apart is the vibrant, welcoming community that’s already flourishing both within the development and in the surrounding area. Our upcoming Easter Event Weekend is an excellent chance for prospective buyers to get an exclusive glimpse into life at St Aidan’s Garden, all while enjoying some Easter-themed fun.”

The Easter Event Weekend is free to attend, with no appointment required, although advised. For further information about St Aidan’s Garden go to, newhomes.lovell.co.uk/developments/st-aidans-garden/