Homes released to benefit families in Derbyshire

Growing families in Derbyshire are being encouraged to take a look at Barratt Homes’ new development, The Spires, where a range of four bedroom homes are now available to reserve.

Set amongst vast countryside, on the border of the vibrant town of Inkersall, it is no surprise that the development is proving to be extremely popular with a variety of buyers.

One of the homes currently on offer include the Radleigh, a large detached home designed with families in mind. The open-plan kitchen, dining and family area creates multi-functional living spaces perfectly suited for family mealtimes. A separate study can also be found downstairs, ideal for working from home.

This family home features a main bedroom with an en suite and three further double bedrooms, along with a large family bathroom on the first floor. A Radleigh style show home is also available for house hunters view, giving them a better insight into the potential the home offers.

B&DWS - 001 BDWSheff - A CGI street scene of The Spires, including a Radleigh style home

Stacey Berkeley, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Sheffield, said: “Our four bedroom homes in a variety of styles at The Spires are ideal for those looking to climb up the property ladder and finding their dream home.

“We’ve already seen a lot of interest in the development with a number homes already being sold, so recommend eager homebuyers to act soon to avoid disappointment.”

The Spires is located near The Trans Pennine Trail, which is a 215-mile route spanning from Southport on the west coast of Northern England to Hornsea on the East coast, ideal for residents who love to explore the natural world.

Working professionals can rest assured with the development providing easy access to major towns and cities through the M1, including Derby, Shefield and Nottingham.

B&DWS - 002 BDWSheff - A kitchen and dining area inside a Barratt Homes show home at The Spires

In addition to this there are many schemes and incentives available for those looking to make a move, including the developer’s Key Worker Deposit Contribution. With this scheme a variety of key workers such as police force, fire service, prison service, education and employees of the NHS, can receive £1,000 for every £20,000 spent on the purchase price of a new home.