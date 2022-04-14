It is described as a wonderful four bedroomed detached residence, with fabulous far-reaching views.

The house is on Chapel Lane, Apperknowle, near Dronfield, and is being marketed by Blenheim Park Estates.

The property brochure says: “This superb home is set in a tranquil location and offers an ideal family home with character features and generously proportioned accommodation.

"On the ground floor, there are three reception rooms, a dining kitchen and a sizeable utility room with a WC. All of the bedrooms are doubles and are positioned at the front of the property, taking advantage of the open views.

"Bramley House is situated in the village of Apperknowle with a public house and a range of countryside walks from the doorstep.

"A short drive away is Dronfield, which offers a host of amenities, including supermarkets, public houses, restaurants, shops and cafes. There is also access to Dronfield railway station, providing rail links to Leeds, Liverpool Lime Street, Manchester and York.

The property briefly comprises on the ground floor an entrance porch, snug, dining room, lounge, dining kitchen, utility room, boiler room and WC.

On the first floor is a landing, master bedroom, bedroom two, bedroom three, bedroom four, family bathroom and shower room.

The brochure adds: “From Chapel Lane, wrought iron intercom operated electric gates open to a driveway.

"The driveway provides parking for several vehicles and has exterior lighting and raised planted borders containing mature trees and shrubs. Access can be gained to the double garage and log store. Wrought iron pedestrian gates open to the front of the property and gardens.”

It says there’s an extensive stone flagged seating terrace at the front of the property, providing ample space for seating and having a stone wall with wrought iron railings to one side, exterior lighting and a water tap.

Access can be gained to the utility room and workshop, and stone steps rise to the entrance porch. Stone steps also rise to a wrought iron pedestrian gate, opening to Chapel Lane.

There’s also a detached workshop – a useful space with a UPVC door with a double glazed panel, front facing UPVC double glazed windows, strip lighting and power. The outhouse has a timber door, side facing timber glazed panel, light and a brick stove. Other features include a double garage and log store.

From the seating terrace, double wrought iron pedestrian gates open to stone steps, which lead down to a path and provide access to the outhouse. Steps also give access to the garden. To either side of the water feature, there are large lawned areas with mature tree and shrub borders and a water feature.

Stone steps with exterior lighting continue down to another large garden with established trees, shrubs and being enclosed by fencing and trees. A path runs alongside the width of the garden and down one side of the boundary towards the bottom of the plot.

Viewings are strictly by appointment with a Blenheim sales consultant. For details visit the website https://www.bpestates.co.uk/buy/bramley_house/ or call 0114 358 2020.

Lounge The lounge is a generously-sized reception room with character features. Two of the walls have wainscot panelling with integrated cupboards and glazed shelving. The feature point of the room is the fireplace with an oak mantel, cast iron/tiled surround and a tiled hearth with a fender.

Countryside Bramley House is situated in the village of Apperknowle with a public house and a range of countryside walks from the doorstep.

Delightful The house stands on a plot of approximately half an acre with delightful south-facing, tiered gardens.

Water feature This water feature is part of the impressive grounds at Bramley House in Apperknowle, near Sheffield