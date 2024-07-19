Home Sweet Home at New Mills development

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Housebuilder Wain Homes has opened the doors to two brand new show homes at its High Hill View development in New Mills with one room guaranteed to be a sweet success.

A children’s bedroom in the four-bedroom Haversham Bay property has been magically recreated into an old fashioned sweet shop featuring all the best loved brands from New Mills sweet maker Swizzels, which has been making confectionary in the town since 1940.

Andrew Blundell, sales director at Wain Homes, said: “This is a room guaranteed to put a smile on your face and will delight both our younger visitors and also bring nostalgic memories to parents and grandparents.

"Swizzels has been making sweets here which have been enjoyed by generations and we wanted to recognise this in our new show home at High Hill View.”

A children's bedroom inspired by sweetmaker Swizzels in Wain Homes' Haversham Bay show home

Wain Homes is building a range of energy efficient two, three and four-bedroom homes and one and two-bedroom apartments at High Hill View on Hayfield Road to the latest building regulations, meaning the homes have larger living spaces and are more economical to run.

Along with the Haversham Bay, Wain Homes has also unveiled a four-bedroom Newton show home to give house buyers a flavour of what life will be like on the new development.

The Newton features a lounge bay window seating area from which to enjoy the rolling countryside views and the interior design celebrates its semi-rural location with a rustic colour palette and timber and wicker furniture and accessories.

Each bedroom has been given a distinct design theme, including cricket and travel, yet each maintains a consistency of tone to help the flow of the home.

Spacious open plan kitchen diner with bay window seat in the Wain Homes High Hill View show home

The Haversham Bay features a flora and fauna theme and a bold colour palette of blues, greens and peaches creating a fresh, bright and light style.

As well as the enchanting sweet shop bedroom, the property also showcases its versatility, with one bedroom depicted as a craft room, complete with sewing machine, wool yarns and fabric rolls, but would easily work as a spacious work-from-home office.

Andrew added: “We have chosen two distinctly different design themes for the two show homes yet both work perfectly in this scenic location. There is a calming, natural feel to both the homes, yet we have also incorporated some bang-on-trend colours and features, such as a media wall, to give people the best of traditional and contemporary.

“High Hill View has been particularly attractive to families wanting a semi-rural, relaxing small-town lifestyle but maintaining quick access to Manchester, which takes just 36 minutes from New Mills station.”

A touch of luxury in Wain Homes' Newton show home atHigh Hill View in New Mills

Wain Homes launched High Hill View earlier this year and has already sold more than 20 homes off plan. The company has also contributed nearly £122,000 to local highways, sport, play areas, travel and allotment facilities.

The show homes are open seven-days-a-week from 10am to 5pm.

For more information on High Hill View, visit https://www.wainhomes.co.uk/developments/high-hill-view/.