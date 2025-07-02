Home improvements and tree pruning plans - here are the latest planning applications submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council

Here are the latest planning applications submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council:

Dryhurst House, Sycamore Drive, Chesterfield: Pruning work to a damaged limb on a copper beech tree.

St Michael and All Angels, Church Street, Brimington: Crown lift 12 trees, remove two self-set trees, prune, crown lift and remove deadwood from five trees, remove deadwood from two trees, reduce one lime tree to standing carcass and re-pollard one ash tree.

17 Lister Close, Chesterfield: Remove rowan tree to the front of the property.

Queens Park, Boythorpe Road, Boythorpe, Chesterfield: Repollard one willow in the car park. Reduce dead/declining ash/elm/alder to standing carcass Remove deadwood 20mm along cycle path and prune path to provide 1m clearance from phone line.

4 Dalewood Close, Hady, Chesterfield: Two storey side/rear extension, addition of open porch to front and pitched roof addition to existing garage.

54 Netherfield Road, Somersall, Chesterfield: Infill of storm porch and formation of increased driveway including ground level alterations.

8 Woodnook Close, Holme Hall, Chesterfield: Single storey side extension.

Nursery Rhymes Day Nursery, 619 Sheffield Road, Sheepbridge, Chesterfield: Single storey ground floor extension to front elevation.

Applications decided by Chesterfield Borough Council:

Market Hall, Market Place, Chesterfield: Replacement of flat roof and installation of steel guardrails. Conditional permission.

Town Hall, Rose Hill, Chesterfeld: installation of push bars to reception doorways. Conditional permission.

Applications decided by North East Derbyshire District Council:

9 Nottingham Drive, Wingerworth: Ground flor side/rear extension. Conditionally approved.

3 Lime Grove, Ashover: Car port. Conditionally approved.

Ford Farm Barn, Hurst Lane, Ogston, Higham, Alfreton: Single storey side extension to form utility room. Conditionally approved.

20 Belmont Park, Holymoor Road, Holymoorside: Prune two yew trees. Conditionally approved.

54 Churchside, Hasland: Rear single storey extension. Conditionally approved.

6 Keswick Place, Dronfield Woodhouse: Single storey detached garage. Conditionally approved.

St Lawrence Parish Church, Hackney Lane, Barlow: Prune five beech trees and one false acacia. Conditionally approved.

Land east of 1 Main Road, Marsh Lane: Construction of stable attached to existing block of stables for equestrian use. Conditionally approved.

3 Apple Tree Close, North Wingfield: Incorporation of land and construction of new fence to the east. Conditionally approved.

2 Dronfield Road, Eckington: Dropped kerb at the front of the property. Refused.

Applications submitted to Bolsover District Council:

Bolsover Methodist Church, Hill Top, Bolsover: Replacement of soffits, fascias and areas of softwood cladding.

40 Market Place, Bolsover: External door and frame to the north-east elevation.

Applications decided by Bolsover District Council:

133 Barlborough Road, Clowne: Single storey rear extension, addition of a front porch, installation of new front-facing dormer windows, construction of a rear dormer extension to the existing roof space. Creation of hardstanding to front. Granted conditionally.

1 Clowne Road, Barlborough: Creation of new doorway and two new window openings on rear elevation and internal alterations to create downstairs wc. Removal of part of the garden wall (approximately 1.8m) to create access for the home owners to all areas of the garden. Granted conditionally.

1, 3 and 5 Redbridge Close, Shirebrook: Constructing a three-sided enclosure using ISO wall panels to temporarily store waste before it is collected and disposed of. Granted unconditionally.

Land between 1 and 3 Redbridge Close, Shirebrook: Erection of compressor room. Granted unconditionally.