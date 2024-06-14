Watch more of our videos on Shots!

These are the latest planning applications submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council:

5 Stephenson Place, Chesterfield: One fascia sign and one projecting sign.

9 Upland Rise, Walton, Chesterfield: Reduction of one sycamore tree crown by 20% due to branches close to property blocking out the light.

2 The Knoll, Brookside: Certificate of Lawfulness for proposed infilling of door with stone and addition of new window to the east elevation, replacement of utility room window with a new door, ramp and two steps to access the property and two new windows to the rear elevation with canopy to the rear elevation and enlargement of existing patio.

4 Eastmoor Road, Brimington: Ground floor front/side extension in render.Land south of Worksop Road, Mastin Moor: Discharge of conditions regarding residential estate roads, design of access junctions, parking details, discharge of highway surface water, management of streets, bin collection, internal layout of roads, run-off of surface water, landscaping, materials and land levels in relation to an outline application for residential development of up to 650 houses, a residential care facility, a Local Centre including retail, health facilities, leisure facilities, offices, open space, community garden extension, community building, parking.

Former Heaton Court, Meynell Close, Chesterfield: DIscharge of condition regarding Percent For Art scheme in relation to an application for residential development of 10 new dwellings.

Woodward, Eckington Road, Staveley: Non-material amendment to an application for integral garage to be habitable room with window to the front elevation. Omit ground floor side elevation window. Additional roof light to the front elevation.

Applications decided at Chesterfield Borough Council:

15 Station Road, Barrow Hill: Cedar tree to be felled/removed. Unconditional permission.

Land at Basil Close, Chesterfield: Discharge of conditions regarding site investigations, remediation scheme and contamination in relation to an application for the erection of 34 apartments and 133 room hotel with cafe and restaurant. Partial discharge of conditions.

10 St Philips Drive, Hasland. Front extension. Conditional permission.

Unit 6, Lockoford Lane, Chesterfield: Three car dry valet bay, two canopies and external vehicular ramp to existing wash bay, relocation of existing oil tanks and compressor, hard and soft landcaping. Conditional permission.

West Barn, Somersall Hall Drive, Somersall, Chesterfield: Erection of single storey outbuilding. Conditional permission.

20 Abercrombie Street, Chesterfield: Demolition of dilapidated bedsit units and construction of two three bedroom houses with parking, conversion of 20 and 22 Abercrombie Street to one house, removal of tree. Conditional permission.

Applications submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council:

40 Main Road, Holmesfield: Timber frame porch.

Chapelstones, Chapel Hill, Ashover: Prune one lime tree.1 Valley Rise, Barlow: New bay window.

Belfit Hill Farm, Birkin Lane, Wingerworth, Chesterfield: Outline application with all matters reserved except access for two single storey self build eco dwelings.

7 Damselfly Drive, Holmewood: Conversion of existing integral garage into habitable room for a bedroom/children’s play room.

Applications decided at North East Derbyshire District Council:

The Dronfield Henry Fanshawe School, Green Lane, Dronfield: Prune various trees. Approved.

1 Lea Road, Dronfield: Fell one poplus tree and one fraxinus tree and prune 21 trees. Approved.

84 Ashover Road, Old Tupton: New infill front porch, alterations to existing external door and window openings to front and rear, new external glazed doors to rear, conversion of existing sun room, associated internal alterations. Conditionally approved.

Unit 20, Lucas Works, Sheffield Road, Dronfield: Change the use class of Unit 20 to allow fitness training and related therapy/treatments to take place. Conditionally approved.

Applications submitted to Bolsover District Council:

Garage block, Bentinck Road, Shuttlewood: Demolition of six garages.

Store 1 56, Elmton Road, Creswell: First floor extension and change of use to two flats.

Applications decided at Bolsover District Council:

20 Shuttlewood Road, Bolsover: Loft conversion of existing two storey end terrace property including new staircase up to converted loft space. Drainage from proposed en-suite to connect into existing soil vent pipe at rear of property. Certified lawful.

Unit B, 251, Shuttlewood Road, Bolsover: Change of use from residential flat to commercial. Granted conditionally.