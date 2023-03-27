Home Builders Federation awards five-star status to national housebuilder for seventh year

Bellway is currently building new homes in Derbyshire including at its Woodland Rise development in Swadlincote.

The national homebuilder, whose West Midlands division is based in Tamworth, achieved the accolade with more than 90 per cent of its customers saying they would recommend Bellway to a friend.

John Enright, Group Customer Care Director at Bellway, said: “Our customers love our high-quality, superbly designed homes, but that is only a part of the story that leads to such high levels of customer satisfaction and our continued five-star rating with the HBF.

An external image of a house at Bellway's Woodland Rise development in Swadlincote

“At Bellway we are committed to excellence in every aspect of the homebuying process and we continue to progress a number of initiatives across the group to improve the positive feedback received from our customers to date.

“This is part of Bellway’s commitment to delivering industry-leading customer service, with excellent communication at its heart.

“And it is not just about targets, it is about the quality of our people and the friendliness and professionalism of the dedicated staff who work with our customers.

“Our Better with Bellway sustainability strategy puts customers and communities at the centre of everything we do. It encompasses the quality and safety of our building sites, and delivers on our commitments to carbon reduction, sustainability, and biodiversity. Our charitable work and community engagement are also important to us and to our customers.

“This approach means that people who buy a Bellway home feel confident and happy about their choice to buy with us. They know that what is very likely to be their biggest-ever purchase is in safe hands.”

The HBF award is based on the results from the national new home Customer Satisfaction Survey, which is carried out independently by the National House Building Council. For a homebuilder to attain five-star status at least nine out of 10 of its customers must answer yes to the question ‘would you recommend your builder to a friend?’

