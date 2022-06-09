Historic Derbyshire home straight from the set of Bridgerton or Downton Abbey for sale at £3.75m

Holme Hall is on Holme Lane, on the edge of Bakewell, boasting period features and beautiful gardens which embody the traditional historic English estate.

It was one of the most viewed homes in the country on property website Rightmove in May, featuring seven bedrooms, five bathrooms, a spacious kitchen and living area.

The property is for sale with Caudwell and Co in Matlock and the brochure says: “The house is approached through a pair of stone gateposts onto a tree lined drive leading to a further gate and a gravelled driveway, flanked by large, flat lawns, to the side of the house.

“The house has been maintained in excellent order by our client and has many fine, original features including oak panelling, stone mullioned windows, limestone and original oak flooring, beamed ceilings and exposed beams to the upper floor and many other period features.”

The house offers accommodation of 10,000 square feet, including a large oak-panelled main hall, a magnificent early 17th century staircase tower and extensive kitchen area with original massive kitchen fireplace.The ground floor includes a large oak panelled drawing room with open fireplace set in fossil marble. There is a bay window to the front and windows with built in seating overlooking the side garden and driveway. Inner hall leads to the panelled dining room with a bay window and a door to the front lobby and front door.

The kitchen/breakfast room is a large, spacious room with sitting and dining areas and a window overlooking and door to a terrace and the front garden.

There is a range of built-in units and a massive stone fireplace with chamfered arch and niches within incorporates a range of Miele ovens, gas hob, griddle and teppanyaki plate. Off the kitchen is a large scullery.

There’s also a laundry room and access down to the wine cellars. A games room overlooks the side garden.On the first floor is a long, wide landing/gallery, which gives access to two large panelled double bedrooms to the front of the house. The second floor includes a home cinema room and a door to the elevated terrace - this was formerly a chapel.The main bedroom suite overlooks the garden with an open plan sitting area and a door leading to a small dressing room and then onto a substantial dressing room with fitted wardrobes.

The wing side of the second floor has a further large double bedroom with a dressing room which features fine Cruck beams.

To the rear of the house is an area for the storage of luggage and a further room currently used as a gym but which was the 'curing room' for meats with its own smoke hood.The well-maintained gardens have been restored to their original layout, facilitated by very detailed sketches and plans – including tree paintings - and a poem about the estate which includes various references to specific flowers in the garden from the early 18th century, which are contained in the Bagshawe Collection in the Derbyshire Archives.

For details call the agent on 01629 810018 or view the Rightmove listing here.

