An historic landmark in a village on the edge of the Peak District is going up for sale.

The former Congregational Chapel in Middleton, near Matlock, will have a guide price of £175,000 when it goes to auction in January.

With two large rooms – the former church nave and school room - as well as a kitchen, cloakroom and toilets, the L-shaped, stone-built property is situated on a 0.35 acre site.

The 19th century building was formerly a place of worship for the Congregational Church, which traced its roots back to the 16th century and was associated with Oliver Cromwell.

Adrian Little, director at auctioneer Mark Jenkinson, said: “The chapel is a landmark property in a sought-after village on the fringes of the Peak District National Park so this is quite a rare opportunity to purchase an unusual historic building in a fantastic location.

“While there is no planning consent for change of use for the building in place currently, there are a several creative options, from residential to business use, that, subject to gaining the relevant planning permissions, would enable a buyer to realise the huge potential of the former chapel and reinstate it as an asset to the village.”

Middleton Congregational Chapel will be one of the properties in an online auction on January 31, 2024. For further details, go to www.markjenkinson.co.uk

1 . Chapel entrance The former Congregational Chapel in Middleton will be offered for sale in an online auction on January 31, 2024. Photo: Mark Jenkinson Photo Sales

2 . Ample space The former chapel's nave and the schoolroom offer two large rooms. Photo: Mark Jenkinson Photo Sales

3 . Landmark building The building measures 2,500 sq ft and was a place of worship for the Congregational Church. Photo: Mark Jenkinson Photo Sales