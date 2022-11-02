Historic 16th Century country home on edge of the Peak District for sale at £1.2m

Sitting on 2.2acres of woodland and maintained gardens, this “imposing” seven-bed property has access to the More Hall reservoir, several reception rooms and four bathrooms, making it an excellent family home. The agent also described how the property could be converted to a boutique hotel or wedding venue.

Historically, this home was split into two sections, including family living quarters and staff living quarters. The staff quarters provided a downstairs W.C, wash room, boiler room, lots of storage rooms and a utility room. The stairs to the staff living quarters were found in the kitchen.

The rest of the home was deemed the family quarters, with large reception rooms, bedrooms, a grand hallway and the kitchen space. With the staggering seven-figure price tag, this is obviously aimed at a high end buyer, but possibly one with needs to head to the capital, with the agent boasting it’s terrific links to London, either 2.5 hours on the train or a rapid 55 minutes via helicopter.

If you like the look of this property and would like to know more, you can find it on Zoopla, here.

1. Landscaped gardens The 2.2acre plot this house is found upon is covered in well-maintained gardens and woodland. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Lounge The lounge space is just off to the left of the grand hallway upon entry. As you can see, it is well-equipped to hold many books if you have a large collection. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Bathroom This is that bathroom found on the landing of the Master bedroom and the "room". It has a lovely finish and features a large bath and walk-in shower. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Dining room The large dining room is extremely bright thanks to the large bay window at the front of the property. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales