Will you find your dream home before the end of 2021?

Here are 10 houses you should check out right now as property prices in Chesterfield average £203,509

House prices in Chesterfield have risen in the past three months with properties averaging £203,509 in December 2021.

By Gay Bolton
Wednesday, 8th December 2021, 8:58 am

Flats have sold for an average of £139,024 and terraced houses for £121,879, according to current estimates on the property website Zoopla.

The website Rightmove recorded that properties in Chesterfield had an overall average price of £207,605 over the last year.

Semi-detached properties attracted the majority of sales, selling for an average of £175,426, detached properties sold for an average of £319,101 and terraced homes made £129,687 over the past year according to Rightmove. Sold prices in Chesterfield were up 9% on the previous year, reports Rightmove on its website.

From a traditional terrace with five bedrooms on main road near the town centre to a brand-new modern home with two bedrooms on an estate, here is what you can now buy in Chesterfield for the average price quoted by Zoopla, give or take £10,000.

1. £200,000

This five-bedroom semi-detached house on Compton Street, Chesterfield, is within walking distance of the town centre and is offered for sale by Bothams (www.bothams.co.uk/branches/chesterfield, call 01246 233121)

2. £209,995

Move into a brand new two bedroom home at the Walton Peaks development on Whitecotes Lane, Chesterfield. The contemporary property has an open-plan kitchen, double bedrooms, two showers/bathrooms and two allocated parking spaces. Contact the developer Linden Homes (www.lindenhomes.co.uk or call 01246 494275).

3. £209,950

This four-bedroom home at Leicester Gardens, Avenue, Road, Whittington Moor is a modern, well-maintained three-storey property with a spacious dining/kitchen, gardens front and back and a detached garage. Contact estate agent Blundells (www.blundells.com or call 01246 920481)

4. £195,000

This generously proportioned house on Hough Close, Chesterfield has three bedrooms, the main one of which has an ensuite, a stylish kitchen and a rear garden. The property is a short walk away from Cineworld cinema, restaurants and a gym. Contact the agent Strike on www.strike.co.uk or call 0113 482 9379).

