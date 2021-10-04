Help-to-buy information day for first-time buyers in Chesterfield

The event, on Saturday 16 and Sunday 17 October, from 10am to 5pm, is for first-time buyers looking for more information on the government-backed Help to Buy scheme.

Help to Buy allows would-be buyers the opportunity to buy a new home with a 5% deposit and 75% mortgage. However, many buyers have difficulty understanding every aspect of the scheme.

At its Help to Buy Information event, Linden Homes’ expert sales team and an independent financial adviser will answer any questions buyers may have around Help to Buy and how the scheme can be used to get on the property ladder at a development such as Walton Peaks. In addition, Linden Homes is offering prospective buyers the chance to win an overnight stay for two at Casa Hotel in Chesterfield, a luxury hotel on the doorstep of the Peak District National Park.