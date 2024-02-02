Harron Homes supports key workers with impressive incentive package

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As part of its Key Worker package, North Midlands based housebuilder Harron Homes is offering up to £25,000 toward deposits on selected homes.

Designed to make the purchase of a new home as stress-free as possible, the Key Worker package offers tailored support covering a choice of Stamp Duty fees, legal fees, removal fees, gifted deposits, and even luxury furnishing packages.

“At Harron Homes, we are focused on establishing vibrant neighbourhoods with a strong community spirit,” said Natalie Griffiths, Sales and Marketing Director at Harron Homes North Midlands.

The Salcombe

“In light of this, our Key Worker package is designed to reward these valued members of our society for all the work they do. Our key workers continue to devote immense amounts of time and effort toward the collective wellbeing of us all, so at Harron Homes we are delighted to be able to give something back.

“For every £25,000 spent on the purchase price of a new Harron home, our customers can enjoy a contribution of £750 towards their deposit up to a maximum amount of £25,000.

“Our experienced sales staff across our developments can chat to guests and answer any questions they might have, so I’d urge anyone interested to visit one of our many developments across the wider North Midlands region.”

One of the plots available under the dedicated package is the four bedroom Salcombe at Thorpe Meadows in Chesterfield, an exquisitely designed family home boasting unrivalled quality with the added benefit of a detached double garage. Its large open plan kitchen and dining area lead on to the garden, making for a perfect spot for entertaining guests. There’s also a separate dining room for festive family meals that can be customised into a cosy snug room or home-office.

The Key Worker package applies to selected plots and is open to workers in the NHS, Education, Childcare, Emergency Services, the Ministry of Defence, the Utilities sector, Justice Services, Construction and Transport & Logistics. This discount is available for a limited time only and cannot be combined with Harron Homes’ Part Exchange scheme or with other incentives and schemes unless otherwise stated.

To find out more about Harron Homes’ various schemes including its Key Worker package, please visit: https://www.harronhomes.com/purchasing-assistance/key-workers-scheme.

Harron Homes was founded in Yorkshire in 1993. Now, it builds luxury homes in handpicked locations across Yorkshire, Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire from its two regional offices in Leeds and Barlborough.