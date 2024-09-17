Harron Homes’ Part Exchange delivers dream home for Derbyshire Family

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Derbyshire family recently achieved their dream of upsizing to a spacious new home at Harron Homes’ Shipley Lakeside development thanks to the company’s Part Exchange scheme.

Laura and Stephen Bridge, 36 and 44, along with their 10-year-old twins Oliver and Sophie and their dog Cooper, successfully upgraded from their two-bedroom house in Ilkeston to a luxurious four-bedroom Harron home.

By Part Exchanging with Harron Homes, the family received full market value on their old property and avoided several of the common pitfalls of moving.

“Having no property chains was honestly a game-changer,” says Laura. “We didn’t have to worry about the sale falling through at the last minute. Harron Homes took care of everything, including estate agent fees, which made the whole process incredibly straightforward.”

The Part Exchange scheme was particularly beneficial for the Bridge family because it gave them the flexibility to move at their own pace. This was especially crucial as Stephen was recovering from surgery during the move. “The usual stress of moving could have been a real issue for us, but this scheme gave us so much breathing space,” Laura adds.

While exploring local housing developments, the family found the experience at Harron Homes to be refreshingly different. “We wanted to upsize because our old place, just down the road, was so cramped. The kids needed their own rooms, and we also wanted a spare room so that friends and family who came to visit could stay the night if needed.

“But we encountered some very pushy salespeople at other developments, which really put us off,” Laura says. “In contrast, at Harron Homes there was no pressure. The salespeople were super helpful and let us take our time to make the right decision.”

Laura and Stephen were particularly impressed by the attention to detail in their new home, from the open-plan kitchen-dining area with double French doors to the carefully designed block-paved driveway. “We knew this was the homebuilder for us pretty much straight away. Touring the development, we noticed finishing touches that showed the company really took care in the design of their homes, right down to the little details in the kitchen and bathrooms. Little details matter when you’re investing in something as significant as a home.”

The family didn’t move far: Shipley Lakeside is only a stone’s throw away from their old property in Ilkeston, so the family were already familiar with the area’s scenic walking routes and family-friendly amenities. “We love the area,” Laura continued. “There are numerous scenic dog-walking routes, and Stephen will often take the kids on bike rides around the local area and along the lakeside pathways.

“There’s also Shipley Country Park only a mile away, which has numerous footpaths and bridleways and lovely views across the reservoirs, so we’ve had a great time exploring that too.”

Harron Homes' Part Exchange scheme is one of several Homemover schemes designed for customers looking to avoid the usual headaches of moving. It also offers an Assisted Move scheme which provides buyers with professional expertise on selling their old home. For more information on its various schemes, please visit: https://www.harronhomes.com/purchasing-assistance/homemover-schemes/.

Shipley Lakeside is a stunning Derbyshire development featuring a selection of two, three, four and, five-bedroom homes priced from £371,000. Its sales office can be found off Pit Lane, Lakeside, Shipley, DE75 7JL or contacted on 01773 430001. To find out more visit https://www.harronhomes.com/find-a-home/derbyshire/shipley-lakeside/.