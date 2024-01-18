In line with this year’s energy saving week (Jan 15th-21st), North Midlands based housebuilder Harron Homes is getting zero-carbon ready thanks to a range of energy-efficient measures introduced to all properties built to its latest specification. With these advancements, homeowners will be able to keep their emissions even lower.

Air Source Heat Pumps are being installed at all homes of the latest specification

New homes were already well established as being more energy efficient than their older counterparts, emitting an average of just 1.4 tonnes of carbon a year, less than half of the 3.6 tonnes of an older property.*

But Harron has since done even more towards future-proofing its latest homes. In anticipation of the Future Homes Standard, which comes into effect in 2025, the housebuilder has introduced a range of new energy-efficient measures for its newest specification homes.

Among the new measures are:

· Higher levels of insulation throughout the property and higher-performing insulation where needed

· The use of aircrete blocks to help retain beneficial heat while simultaneously lowering the risk of summer overheating

· Thermal Bridging technology such as thermally broken lintels, which reduce a significant source of heat loss

· Energy efficient lamps installed in every light-fitting

· Natural ventilation via efficient decentralised extractor fans

· Sufficient glazing to make use of natural passive daylight for light and warmth

Of particular value when it comes to energy efficiency will be the new air source heat pumps installed at all of Harron’s newest properties.

Heat pumps work by taking in outdoor air and converting it into indoor heat. When used correctly, these heat pumps operate at efficiencies of 300-400%, with their carbon performance expected to reach optimal efficiency once the national grid decarbonises.

Both the Climate Change Committee and the UK Government have cited air source heat pumps as the preferred solution to low carbon heating from 2025 onwards, when new connections to the gas grid are expected to stop.

Harron is also installing Ohme ePod car charger points at all of its new properties.

Ohme’s dynamic smart chargers can connect with the national grid in real time and adjust their charging, allowing drivers to take advantage of low-price charging with smart off-peak tariffs.

Ohme was recently named by outside investors as a ‘gigacorn’ – a company that has the potential to get rid of one gigatonne of CO2 from the atmosphere per year.

Overall, Harron Homes’ very newest properties have the potential to significantly exceed current Part L regulations by an additional 50,000kg/year of CO2 above the current requirement.**

Natalie Griffiths, Sales and Marketing Director for Harron Homes North Midlands said, “At Harron, we design our homes with the customer in mind, utilising modern technology to make the home more energy efficient. We’ve always had modern design in mind, so we see the Future Homes Standard as a natural evolution of our long-established approach to building high quality homes.

In celebration of this year’s energy-saving week, all customers who reserve a home with Harron Homes this week (15th-21st January) will also receive the added reward of a gifted £1,500 deposit towards their energy bills upon completion of their purchase.

