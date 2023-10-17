News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom
This recently restored but very atmospheric Elizabethan manor house dates from the 1400s.This recently restored but very atmospheric Elizabethan manor house dates from the 1400s.
This recently restored but very atmospheric Elizabethan manor house dates from the 1400s.

Halloween haunted house: Derbyshire home to one of the creepiest stays from around the world

Are you brave enough to spend the night in a haunted Elizabethan manor house this Halloween?
By Julia Rodgerson
Published 17th Oct 2023, 13:25 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 15:20 BST

A fan of the paranormal? We've got just the place (if you don't mind shacking up with ghosts).

With Halloween around the corner, Airbnb has revealed one of the creepiest stays for the best fright-night fun is nestled right here in Derbyshire.

Guests can hunt down secret passages linked to attempted assassinations in Riber Hall Manor, near Matlock.

This recently restored but very atmospheric Elizabethan manor house dates from the 1400s. The guest suite has a four poster bed and the continental breakfast is served in the 15th century oak panelled dining room.

Built by the Ribergh family dating from the 1400s, this Grade II* listed house was home to the famous Derbyshire Wolley family until 1668.

It is rumoured that a secret passageway exists from the Hall to Dethick where the Babington’s lived. Anthony Babington was an English nobleman who was convicted of plotting the assassination of Elizabeth 1st of England and conspiring with the imprisoned Mary, Queen of Scots. It is alleged Mary Queen of Scots was detained in Riber Hall and indeed one of the bedrooms would suggest this.

.

This recently restored but very atmospheric Elizabethan manor house dates from the 1400s. The guest suite has a four poster bed and the continental breakfast is served in the 15th century oak panelled dining room.

1. Haunted house

This recently restored but very atmospheric Elizabethan manor house dates from the 1400s. The guest suite has a four poster bed and the continental breakfast is served in the 15th century oak panelled dining room. Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Riber is situated high on a hill overlooking Matlock; boasting some of the most dramatic views in Derbyshire.

2. Gardens

Riber is situated high on a hill overlooking Matlock; boasting some of the most dramatic views in Derbyshire. Photo: submit

Photo Sales
The continental breakfast is served in the 15th century oak panelled dining room.

3. Dining room

The continental breakfast is served in the 15th century oak panelled dining room. Photo: submit

Photo Sales
In 1724 Riber Hall was owned by the Chappel family and two sisters divided the Hall splitting it into two halves. One half of this romantic house was previously a highly regarded country house hotel. Meanwhile the other untouched side seems to have been forgotten over the years until now. This hidden, secret side of Riber Hall has authentic and fascinating true English charm.

4. Country house

In 1724 Riber Hall was owned by the Chappel family and two sisters divided the Hall splitting it into two halves. One half of this romantic house was previously a highly regarded country house hotel. Meanwhile the other untouched side seems to have been forgotten over the years until now. This hidden, secret side of Riber Hall has authentic and fascinating true English charm. Photo: SUBMIT

Photo Sales
Related topics:DerbyshireGrade IIMatlockAirbnb