Halloween haunted house: Derbyshire home to one of the creepiest stays from around the world

Are you brave enough to spend the night in a haunted Elizabethan manor house this Halloween?

A fan of the paranormal? We've got just the place (if you don't mind shacking up with ghosts).

With Halloween around the corner, Airbnb has revealed one of the creepiest stays for the best fright-night fun is nestled right here in Derbyshire.

Guests can hunt down secret passages linked to attempted assassinations in Riber Hall Manor, near Matlock.

This recently restored but very atmospheric Elizabethan manor house dates from the 1400s. The guest suite has a four poster bed and the continental breakfast is served in the 15th century oak panelled dining room.

Built by the Ribergh family dating from the 1400s, this Grade II* listed house was home to the famous Derbyshire Wolley family until 1668.

It is rumoured that a secret passageway exists from the Hall to Dethick where the Babington’s lived. Anthony Babington was an English nobleman who was convicted of plotting the assassination of Elizabeth 1st of England and conspiring with the imprisoned Mary, Queen of Scots. It is alleged Mary Queen of Scots was detained in Riber Hall and indeed one of the bedrooms would suggest this.

.

1 . Haunted house This recently restored but very atmospheric Elizabethan manor house dates from the 1400s. The guest suite has a four poster bed and the continental breakfast is served in the 15th century oak panelled dining room. Photo: submit Photo Sales

2 . Gardens Riber is situated high on a hill overlooking Matlock; boasting some of the most dramatic views in Derbyshire. Photo: submit Photo Sales

3 . Dining room The continental breakfast is served in the 15th century oak panelled dining room. Photo: submit Photo Sales