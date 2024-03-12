Grow with the homebuilder you know In Derbyshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The leading developer is encouraging second steppers to make use of its Part Exchange at its Drakelow Park development in Drakelow, where the hassle is taken out of the sales process.

This aims to simplify the home buying process and offers customers a seamless transition into their new property.

Part Exchange enables customers to bypass the traditional selling process, offering a quick and straightforward solution. David Wilson Homes handles the valuation and marketing of the existing property and removes the possibility of being caught in a chain, or having to pay estate agent fees.

For existing residents at the homebuilder’s Drakelow Park development, which first launched in 2015, the moving scheme gives people the opportunity to secure another property with David Wilson Homes, whether it be a larger abode or a chance to downsize.

What’s more, current homeowners elsewhere in Derbyshire can also take advantage of Part Exchange for their next move.

Rachael Harrison, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes East Midlands, said: “Part Exchange is a valuable asset for members of our Drakelow Park community, and it’s a useful tool for anyone worried about selling their existing property.

“These initiatives are designed to help simplify the homebuying journey for our customers, allowing them to focus on the excitement of moving into a new, high-quality home.

“We pride ourselves on enabling our customers to grow with their home, and we’d be more than happy to help anyone looking to upsize or downsize with us.”

Drakelow Park offers a variety of three and four bedroom homes in the picturesque village of Drakelow.