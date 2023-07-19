The plan, which reverses the council housing trend of the past few decades, could see up to 44 council homes become available for local residents. Approval for the plan was given at a recent council cabinet meeting.

Funding of £8.96 million has been allocated over three years to pay for the new housing stock, but the council says the move is expected to generate income in the long term. The housing is set to be a mixture of newly-built homes and refurbished existing properties.

David Arkle, head of housing and growth at AVBC, said: “As the council manages the housing register and delivers the homelessness prevention services, it is starkly aware of the pressing need to provide more accommodation for local people. A capital programme of £8.96 million has been agreed and will be used flexibly over the next three years to optimise the delivery of affordable homes.

Heanor - one of four towns that will initially benefit from the scheme. Photo: Amber Valley Borough Council

He added: “The council is stepping forward to acquire affordable homes through a variety of mechanisms and will continue to work with partners to provide more affordable housing options.”

Details of the current plan, of buying and/or building 44 properties for rent, are split into four schemes. These will include sites in Heanor, Alfreton, Kirk Langley and Swanwick.

Councillor Chris Emmas-Williams, new leader of the council since elections in May, said he was “over the moon” following the approval of the homes.

“We started working on this project in 2020 when we put a minute through the committee appealing for council houses, which were desperately needed,” he said. “We are delighted to now pick up the project and will work hard to see it through. I can’t praise the staff here highly enough. They are just so enthusiastic.”

He added: “We could potentially create many more new council homes in our area in the future and will aim to do that as soon as possible.”