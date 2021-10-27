Green light for updated Chesterfield housing development plan

Arncliffe Homes Ltd applied to Chesterfield Borough Council to amend the existing proposal for Whitebank Close, Hasland, which had already been approved in 2019 with its previous owners.

The development will be a mixture of three, four and five bedroomed detached bungalow, dormer bungalow and two-storey houses.

At a meeting of the authority’s planning committee, development management and conservation manager Paul Staniforth said: “We’re dealing with a comparison between the scheme already agreed and this particular proposal.

“It’s the same road layout, the same off-site highway works, the same principle regarding the scaling of buildings either side of the proposed cul-de-sac, which is to be an adopted highway.”

He said the proposed new houses were in more of a traditional style than the original application, and the site had a slightly different layout that allowed for larger rear gardens and an increased distance from the protected trees that surround the development.

Councillor Barry Bingham commented that while he was not against the application there had been incidents of flooding in Hasland in recent years.