North East Derbyshire District Council has conditionally approved a plan to demolish a disused working men’s club in North Wingfield and build up to nine dwellings that would be served by access off the main Chesterfield Road.

The plan has drawn criticism from residents. Mark Gibbons of 22 Chesterfield Road wrote: “I have lived adjacent to North Wingfield Club for 30 years and park my car at the back of my house. According to the planning I am not being given any room to manoeuvre my car onto my drive. Therefore the only option left to me would be on-road parking and that to me would have to be considered dangerous not only to traffic but residents of North Wingfield.”

An unnamed householder at 16 Chesterfield Road commented: “We have a right of way behind our houses to park our cars; it is narrow and all the houses on this side find it difficult to turn so we turn a bit into the car park. It’s impossible to reverse to come out.”