These are the latest planning applications submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council:

25A Storrs Road, Chesterfield: Remove one ash and two English oak trees to ground level, treat stumps to prevent regrowth.

1 Newbridge Drive, Brimington: Part demolition of existing side extension and erection of replacement single storey rear and side extension.

5 Coppice Close, Hasland: Ground floor rear extension to provide kitchen diner.

Swift House, 16a High Street, Staveley: Change of use to one house.

Land to south of Tom Lane and west of Rectory Road, Duckmanton: Four advertising sign boards.

Applications decided at Chesterfield Borough Council:

Land to the north of Northmoor View, Brimington: Discharge of condition regarding written scheme of archaeological investigation in relation to an outline application for residential development of up to 150 houses. Discharge of planning conditions.

236 Hady Lane, Hady, Chesterfield: Two storey side extension. Conditional permission.

Applications submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council:

Stonewater Cottage, 4 Town End, Apperknowle: Rear/side two and single storey extension.

Cedar End, Wingerworth Hall Estate, Wingerworth: Erection of detached garage.

Ford Valley Farm, Ford Road, Marsh Lane: Change of use of agricultural buildings to equestrian use.

11 Holland Close, Morton: Single storey front extension and two storey side extension.

The Barn, Gladwins Mark, Ashover: Conversion and change of use from existing barn/store and stable block to holiday let.

202 Stubley Lane, Dronfield: Two storey side and single storey rear extensions to existing dwelling with driveway and access alterations.

4 New Road, Holymoorside: Pollard three sycamore and one ash tree.

45 Victoria Street, Dronfield: Construction of three bedroom two storey house on land adjacent.

Applications decided at North East Derbyshire District Council:

6 The Willows, Shirland: Construction of new orangery to rear. Planning permission required.

Oaks Farm, Sicklebank Lane, Coal Aston: Intention to heavily reduce a row of small goat willow trees and fell one sycamore tree. Approved.

TTS Car Sales, Derby Road, New Tupton: Advertisement consent for installation of freestanding LED illuminated display panel 6.4m wide x 3.4m high. Refused.

The Derek Oldman Memorial Ground, Windmill Lane, Hundall, Apperknowle: Demolition of existing cricket pavilion and erection of new community centre building. Conditionally approved.

58 Green Lane, Dronfield: Demolition and replacement of existing house with new two storey house and alteration to driveway entrance. Conditionally approved.

Beech Works, Wreakes Lane, Dronfield: Lawful Development Certificate for existing use of premises as an office and workshop. Certificate issued.

Applications submitted to Bolsover District Council:

Bowling green, Model Village, Creswell: Demolition of single storey building.

3 Alfreton Road, Westhouses: Change of use of the ground floor of the building to be occupied for residential purposes in association with the existing residential use of upper floors. New raised patio to the rear.

13 Oxcroft Estate, Mansfield Road, Oxcroft, Creswell: Cut back branches and reduce crown on one tree, reduce crown on another tree, fell one tree, reduce canopies on three other trees.

16 King Edward Street, Shirebrook: Alterations to shop front to include raising front shop window, new doors, new shutter and signage.

Land east of 22 Appletree Road, Stanfree: Discharge of conditions regarding materials, signed statement and intrusive site investigation and site investigation to include a phase one contaminated land assessment in relation to planning permission for two houses.

40 Elmton Road, Creswell: Pruning of willow tree.

Ilmarin, Station Road, Bolsover: Demolition of existing bungalow and erection of two bed single storey dwelling, garage to front and rear garden building with canopy to side.

25 Hilcote Street, South Normanton: Single storey rear extension with balcony above and front porch.

Applications decided at Bolsover District Council:

197 Alfreton Road, Blackwell: Demolish existing garage. Erection of new garage to rear. Granted conditionally.

28 Fox Road, Whitwell: First floor extension and roof modifications to create additional bedroom space. Granted conditionally.