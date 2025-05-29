Green light for 526 new homes for Boulton Moor, Derby

Vistry Group, the UK’s leading provider of mixed-tenure homes, has received planning permission to build 526 new homes on a 47-acre site in Boulton Moor, Derby. This new development promises an excellent mix of much-needed family homes for the area, including 63 affordable homes and 463 homes for the open market and private rental sector.

Dave Bradley, Managing Director of Vistry North Midlands, said: "We are delighted to receive planning permission for the construction of 526 high-quality new homes at Boulton Moor. This marks a significant step forward in bringing much-needed housing to the area, including a blend of affordable, PRS and private homes designed to create a vibrant and sustainable community. We look forward to working with our partners and stakeholders to bring this development to life and provide homes that cater to the needs of local people."

This development forms the third phase of Derby’s Strategic Urban Extension, designed to create a 2,600-home village attached to the city. It will incorporate facilities including schools, shops, a care home, businesses, a transport hub, and electric charging stations.

Work is expected to start later this year.