Current government proposals only support a small number of low carbon heating solutions for the thousands of oil-heated homes in Derbyshire which include switching to electric heat pumps or biomass systems.

However, both options cost thousands of pounds.

According to the survey of oil households, these plans may not be achievable with more than 90 per cent of respondents calling for a wider choice of green heating systems.

A further 69 per cent said they would choose the heating system that offered best value for money with just 6 per cent opting for the best solution, regardless of cost.

Malcolm Farrow of OFTEC, a registration body for off-grid heating, said: “The cost and disruption involved with installing the current solutions on offer is a real barrier and without more affordable, easy to implement options, the government’s plans may prove unworkable.”

