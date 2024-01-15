Great-grandmother Mu starts new year in new build eco friendly bungalow

Rykneld Homes helped find Mu a new home that meets her needs.

Great-grandmother Mu is looking forward to 2024 after seeing in the new year in her new build bungalow.

Mu was struggling to move around or get upstairs to use her bathroom at her previous house and after a short hospital stay, it was deemed unsafe for Mu to return to the property.

So a temporary placement in a care home was arranged while a more permanent solution was sought as Mu’s family worked with Rykneld Homes.

Mu is happy in her new home

A short time later, a bungalow became available, and the Rykneld team helped Mu move in.

The 86-year-old and her family are thrilled with the property and the impact it has had on her health and independence.

“Moving here has given her some of her independence back and has put our minds at ease,” said granddaughter, Michelle.

“She is so much happier here and safer too. She has the space to move around freely and everything is all on one floor - it’s given her a new lease of life.”

Mu's bungalow allows her more independence than her previous property

As well as meeting Mu’s practical needs, the bungalows are all equipped with the latest technology air source heat pumps, underfloor heating, solar panels, electric vehicle charging points and a video call door bell along with a care package for the customers.

Michelle added: “The heating really isn't difficult, just different, you use the thermostat as you would.

“It was all set up when she first moved in and she’s not had to do anything since then.

“The bills are definitely cheaper and the house is so much nicer and warmer. All the doorways are wide enough for a wheelchair and everywhere is very spacious.

“We’re all really happy that she was able to move here.”

Retired barmaid, Mu, has three sons, five grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.

“I really like the house and where it is,” she said. “My neighbours send me picnics and it’s much better than where I was before.”

Helen Brown, head of regeneration and development at Rykneld Homes said: “The new-build bungalows like Mu’s are an excellent example of our commitment to providing quality homes to our customers but also have a positive impact on the environment.

“They are all fitted with the latest energy saving technology and the wider doorways and spacious layouts mean that we can support customers like Mu to live more independently in comfort

“We’re committed to providing new quality homes for our customers as well as maintaining and improving our current stock.