Elegance on a grand scale, complete with original 1920s art deco features, is brought to life by this magnificent mansion.

The seven-bedroom house, built in 1929, nestles gloriously on an enviable plot of more than half an acre in the desirable Crow Hill conservation area, just over the Derbyshire border in Mansfield. It is on the market with estate agents BuckleyBrown for £800,000, and there is no chain.

The sense of grandeur hits you as you make your way up the sweeping driveway to the imposing exterior of the three-floor property, surrounded by mature trees.

The Norfolk Drive building might be almost 100 years old, but it has been tastefully renovated for modern-day living and is a real credit to its current owners.

Characterful features abound, starting in the entrance hallway, which boasts original panelling, fireplaces and a solid oak winding staircase, as well as high ceilings.

The living room is exceptional, adorned with parquet flooring and a striking fireplace, while French doors lead to a sun room with feature arch windows.

A versatile dining or games room is the perfect spot for entertaining guests, and a kitchen is well configured for both cooking and dining.

The ground floor is completed by a gym or storage area, shower room, laundry room and a stunning office or leisure area with doors that open on to a beautiful Indian sandstone patio.

On the first floor, you will find four of the bedrooms, all a good size and all with delightful views of the peaceful grounds. One of them is currently being used as a cinema room. There are also two bathrooms, a separate WC and an en suite.

The second floor comprises three more double bedrooms and a handy walk-in storage area, which has bathroom potential.

Outside, extensive grounds are made up of lawns to the front and back, while the trees give a great degree of privacy and seclusion. There is a garage or workshop, lots of off-street parking space and also an electric car charging point.

So much to take in, but we have a photo gallery below to guide you round the property. For more information, including a floor plan, visit the Zoopla website here.

1 . Norfolk Drive, Mansfield Welcome to the grand elegance of this seven-bedroom, detached house on Norfolk Drive in Mansfield, which is on the market for £800,000 with estate agents BuckleyBrown. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Aerial view Before we step inside the Norfolk Drive mansion, let's take a look at an aerial shot from a drone. Private and secluded by mature trees, it sits on a plot spanning just under 0.6 acres. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales

3 . Come on in! The sense of grandeur at the £800,000 house hits you as soon as you step through the front door and into the characterful entrance hallway. It features original panelling, white-washed ceiling beams and feature decorative windows. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Original fireplace A second shot of the reception hallway, showing an original fireplace. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 8