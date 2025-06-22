Government’s £1.5 billion plan to provide “Homes Fit for Heroes”

Toby at the Homes Fit for Heroes event in Parliament

Thousands of British military personnel and their families will have their lives improved through more than £1.5 billion of additional government funding to improve accommodation for the UK Armed Force, with Local MP giving his support to Labour’s Homes Fit for Heroes campaign.

Toby Perkins said, “The previous government allowed military accommodation to deteriorate to unacceptable levels, leaving far too many military families living in sub-standard homes This no way to treat heroes who are willing to put their lives on the line for our country. I am proud that this government is taking decisive action to fix the dire state of military accommodation ensuring military families have the decent, affordable housing they deserve.”

Labour’s New Consumer Charter for Families in Military Homes will see more than £1.5 billion extra for forces family housing – meaning over £7 billion will be spent on military accommodation in this Parliament, tackling the poor state of forces accommodation across the country.

The new Charter will also see over 36,000 homes brought back under public ownership, more reliable renovations and repairs, a named housing officer for very family, a robust complaints system and better move in conditions.

Toby added, “Labour are showing that we are the Party that appreciate and invest in our armed forces. Last year we provided biggest pay rise for Armed Forces personnel in over 20 years and a few weeks ago the Defence Secretary announced that the government will reverse decades of military cuts by growing the British Army to at least 76,000 troops.”